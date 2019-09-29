NEW YORK — Scientists are analyzing the images taken under harsh light conditions by the NASA Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter camera of the area where the Vikram moon lander is likely to have touched down on the moon, but it may be a while before they can locate it, project experts told IANS.
LRO project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Noah Petro, said Sept. 18 that they were now analyzing the images "and we will make a statement at some point when we can identify the lander."
But he added, "It is important to remember that the illumination conditions right now where the lander may be are harsh."
Therefore, it "could be difficult to identify right now (and it) may be a little longer before we have another opportunity to image the landing site next Oct. 14" when the LRO next passes over that area of the moon.
Vikram lost contact with the Indian Space Research Organization after it was launched by the Chandraayan 2 moon orbiter to touch down in the area of the moon's south pole on Sept. 6.
After following the intended trajectory, it deviated in the final moments during the last two kilometers of the descent and went silent.
Vikram carried a rover called Pragyan that was to have conducted experiments on the moon's surface.
Chandraayan's moon lander may be 'hiding in shadow': NASA
On Sept. 26, NASA said it has not been able to locate Vikram in the pictures taken by the American lunar orbiter and the agency said it was probably hiding in long shadows.
NASA said that when its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter passed over Vikram's landing site on Sept. 17 and took high resolution images of the area it was dusk "and thus large shadows covered much of the terrain."
"It is possible that the Vikram lander is hiding in a shadow," NASA said.
It said that it will make another attempt to locate Vikram next month when the lighting will be favorable.
NASA released pictures taken by the LROC of the area around the moon's South Pole where Vikram could have landed after it lost contact with the Indian Space Research Organization following its launch by the Chandraayan 2 moon orbiter on Sept. 6.
The main image covered an area of 150 kilometers and long dark shadows loomed in many places in the picture.
