When most are still figuring out the times table and learning to construct sentences, Vijay Gupta picked up the violin and stormed the international stage. The musician began performing at the tender age of 4, enrolled at the Juilliard School’s pre-college program at 7, and made his solo debut with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Zubin Mehta at 11.
He was no typical teen either. At 17, he got his undergraduate degree in biology and went to Yale, graduating with a master’s in music at 19. The same year, he beat 300 other contenders to join the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.
If we’re panting with incredulity at the pace of it all, it came at a price for Gupta. Undeniably a prodigy, the young Indian American was pushed into practice for hours at his Poughkeepsie, New York, home by his family. His father, who had come to the U.S. as an undocumented worker, was determined that his two sons would know success as defined by him. It left Gupta feeling abused physically and emotionally.
Nevertheless, he pushed on and the accolades poured in. The last big one being, at age 31, receiving the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Fellowship, often referred to as the Genius Award, in recognition of his social justice work.
In 2008, LA Times columnist Steve Lopez had introduced Gupta to Nathaniel Ayers, the brilliant, Juilliard-trained musician who has schizophrenia, lives on skid row and on whose life the movie “The Soloist” was based. It was a watershed moment. Inspired and angered by what happened to Ayers, Gupta founded the non-profit, Street Symphony, which provides musical engagement, dialogue and teaches artistry for the homeless and incarcerated communities in Los Angeles. So, Gupta played the violin for the well-heeled in concert halls and then took his instrument to play for those who couldn’t afford to get in.
In the $625,000 no-strings-attached MacArthur stipend, Gupta saw an opportunity to push his engagement in skid row further. He left the L.A. Philharmonic and has become a speaker and educator on both his passions. When he speaks, you know why his Ted Talk ranks among the highest viewed – it’s geared to his audience.
In this exclusive interview with India-West, Gupta was quick with his references to India. Intelligent and loquacious, he strings disparate thoughts together to helpfully create a more complete picture. He tugs at your heart, tearing up while speaking of people he has met on the streets of Los Angeles.
Gupta also comes across as aware of his achievements, yet not cocooned in it. He is the butterfly who has discovered the freedom of breaking out and spreading the beauty and magic of its presence.
Excerpts from the exclusive interview with India-West:
Q: Can compassion be taught or is it life’s experience that does it?
A: We are now what I call a ‘scrolling culture.’ Our heads are always bent looking at our devices. Going on Twitter and hitting ‘like’ doesn’t do it. It can be learned only through visceral experiences of the heart, not through what the brain explains. Action, where you make mistakes, is the greatest teacher. So, yes, I would say compassion can be taught but only learned through life.
Q: You have said that skid row has reminded you of why you became a musician. What does that mean?
A: Growing up, music was a sadhana. Classical, bhajan or Rabindra sangeet, it was connected to a higher manifestation. In the past, in the times of Beethoven and Mozart, audiences would be noisy, applaud and connect with the artist, but when it moved into concert halls it acquired a sterile, stiff character. At first, I went to play for the homeless with this approach, thinking I had to play perfectly. The audience flipped the script. They would interrupt, shout, clap, it was like a Hindustani or Jazz concert! It became a cultural exchange. If I wanted to play music for them, they wanted me to listen to their stories that were spiritual and painful. Our artistry became about connecting to them and through it the most fragile part of ourselves.
Q: So, does art have to have a purpose, it cannot be art for art’s sake?
A: We cheapen the art when it is only for art. We have come to point where we are “human doings” rather than “human beings.” That’s not enough. It’s empty. We must act in the service of others without worrying about the fruit.
Q: That sounds like the Bhagavad Gita…
A: (Laughing) It exactly is! Karma Yoga!
Q: In your thinking, is it enough to go and play for them or should there be follow up?
A: This is such a good question. Usually, these things become a photo op and a feel-good moment. Let me tell you, the community does not care about your guilt. Younger ones especially see the bull---. We focus on going deep rather than spreading out. We work with case workers, therapists and the police. Playing here is like a ritual. In my mind it is a puja, a sadhana. You have to do it every day. It’s what the namaskar stands for: If I have to serve the divinity within myself, I have to serve another.
Q: Nathaniel Ayers. Emily Zamourka. Donald Trump. The last one on his visit to California said shelters should turn away the homeless. The other two are homeless musicians. Can you address this collectively?
A: Yes, it’s a collective world. Politicians wanting to get the homeless off the streets is as old as America itself. We look at poverty and think of it as failure and that it is not American. Mental illness and addiction happens. Running from the sight does not change anything. Nathaniel is in a locked facility and cannot leave because of his mental state. Emily’s story is devastating and when the world heard about her, she was singing in a L.A. subway because she wanted to, not for money. I want to say there are so many more musicians like her in our midst.
Q: You have battled mental illness yourself…
A: Yes. We don’t talk about it in the Desi community! I would play music and then go home and be absolutely depressed. One of the things that I did was to overeat. I was reading Siddhartha Mukherjee’s “The Gene: An Intimate History.” (Discusses power of genetics in determining people's well-being including mental illness.) From the colonial period, the Bangla famine and so many other incidents, I feel I am holding the pain, the trauma of our ancestors. Now I play the music of the colonists back to them. I feel the split in my body. I ache at times for my homeland.
Q: Is being this sensitive a burden?
A: It’s difficult to bear but also so Bengali, I think. (Chuckling) You should see the number of emotional Bengali men I grew up around!
Q: You started playing at 4. Why violin?
A: Apparently, I cried when I saw the piano! I was a boy soprano for long. My parents also said when I was in diapers I would watch TV and conduct the orchestra. The violin….it will always be better than me. The violin is the most honest mirror of my soul.
Q: And then you met Zubin Mehta.
A: My dad would stand in hotel lobbies with a picture of me and show it to Maestro Mehta till he finally said that I should fly to Tel Aviv to play there. I was 9 then. Maestro Mehta is kind of an emblem of validation for my family.
Q: What was “Indian” growing up?
A: There was Banglish all around! My parents had a nickname for me which sounded like “Bobby” to those at school. The teachers said Bobby had to be “Robert.” That became my legal name – Robert Vijay Gupta. I figure, they will not understand us but will decide for us. I am working on undoing that. Navaratri just happened, it reminded me of home. Childhood was sweet but also I was pushed beyond breaking point. I now understand that my parents were trying to push so I did not have to craft a life that was as hard as theirs. I now have tender feelings for them.
Q: You said you wanted to learn Hindustani music, are you?
A: I am learning from my fiancée Reena Esmail. We met in 2011 in Jaipur at the INK Conference. Even before we were a couple, she was my window to the music. It’s wonderful that I am learning it from the love of my life.
Q: McArthur Genius or being the youngest LA Phil player, what means more?
A: I am trying to understand myself beyond these things. Often, we only embrace shiny objects.
Q: Final thoughts?
A: It’s easy to make me a hero. I am not alone in doing this work. I am grateful to the many who work with me and those who love me.
Short Takes:
Favorite conductor: Zubin Mehta
Favorite piece of music: The one I play at the moment
Best friend: Reena Esmail
Best thing about L.A.: Openness and understanding of the creative spirit
Worst thing about L.A.: The disconnect with being so spread out.
