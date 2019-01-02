Following is a roundup of the newsworthy stories of 2018 as reported through the pages of India-West. It was an especially noteworthy year for the Indian American community, with so many more Indian Americans winning political offices nationwide and being appointed to top positions in business and government, the increasing visibility of Indian American actors in Hollywood, as well as many of our children taking top prizes in numerous competitions across the U.S. Our community has much to be proud of and be thankful for. Here’s to another successful year in 2019.
– Editor
JANUARY
*Orwellian Dystopia: DHS Collecting Social Media Data of Naturalized Citizens
*Potential Changes by DHS to H-1B Visa Program Could ‘Self Deport’ Over 500,000 Indians
*Ravi Bhalla Sworn in as Hoboken Mayor
*Atif Qarni New Virginia Education Secretary
*Students Named Schwarzman Scholars
*Panic Over H-1B Extensions Kerfuffle: Trump Administration Appears to Be Backing Off Ban
*H-4 Visa Holders in Quandary: DHS, Save Jobs File Motion
*‘Best Actor’ Aziz Ansari Makes Golden Globes History
*Sherin Mathews a Victim of ‘Homicidal Violence’
*Homeland Security Agents Raid 98 7-Eleven Stores Across US
*Wesley Mathews Used ‘Deadly Weapon’ to Kill Adopted Daughter Sherin Mathews
*Raghu Yandamuri to Be Executed
*Activist Ravi Ragbir Ordered Deported
*New Bill Grants More Green Cards
FEBRUARY
*Undocumented Parsi in D.C. Advocates for DREAM Act
*Violence, Arson, Protests Erupt Ahead of ‘Padmaavat’ Release
*House Bill Aims to Clear Huge Backlog for Green Cards
*Oscars: ‘The Big Sick’ with Nanjiani, Anupam Kher Nominated
*Nirali Patel Is Special Counsel to Ajit Pai
*Raj Mukherji Named NJ Assembly Majority Whip
*Blasting Trump’s Rhetoric of ‘Chain Migration,’ Democrats Introduce Reuniting Families Act
*Naveen Jain: Improving Humans’ Health One Microbial at a Time
*Budget 2018: Jaitley Extends Sops to Poor, Squeezes Middle Class
*ICE Raids Target Undocumented Workers at 77 Businesses
*Utkarsh Ambudkar Delivers Magnetic Lead Performance in ‘Basmati Blues’
*Cancer Survivor Donating Cap Wigs
*Undocumented Biologist Arrested by ICE
*RHC: Let DACA Kids Pay for Border Wall: ‘Purple’ Cards Instead of ‘Green’ Cards: No Citizenship
*Ranveer Singh: ‘I Had the Time of My Life Doing ‘Padmaavat’
*C. Mauli Agrawal Chancellor at MU-KC
*Prudential State Volunteers Named for 2018
MARCH
*Billionaire Jeweler Nirav Modi Flees India: Family Possibly in New York
*Passenger Held Gun to Uber Driver’s Head, Spewed Racially-Charged Tirade
*Neha Gupta Providing Education Advice for Youth Via 2 Ventures
*Tiya Sircar Gets Lead Role on ABC Comedy-Drama ‘Alex, Inc.’
*Teacher Saved Classroom in Florida Shooting
*Iconic Actress Sridevi Dies in Dubai: Death Ruled an Accident from Drowning
*Senator Rand Paul Pledges to Protect Children Aging Out of H-4 Dependent Status
*Vinod Khosla Petitions Supreme Court in Martins Beach Case
*At 50, Irrfan Khan’s Career in Bollywood, Hollywood is Just Starting
*Execution Delayed for Raghunandan Yandamuri
*Carlos Coreira to Head U.S. Soccer Federation
*25 Years of Communist Rule Ends: BJP Wins Tripura Election
*Tanveer Kalo Researching Indian Americans in WWI
*Hasan Minhaj Taking His Brand of Comedy to Netflix Weekly
*Adam Purinton Pleads Guilty in Bar Shooting
*Possible Spike Seen in Delay of Employment Authorization Renewals for H-4 Visa Holders
*‘Testosterone Matters’, Khosla Tells Women Entrepreneurs
*96K Indians Protected by Sanctuary Status
*One Million Students Walk Out to Protest Gun Violence
*Foreign Workers are ‘Indentured Servants’, Says Buyer of Anti H-1B Ads on BART
*Trump Org. Partner in India Accused of Cheating Investors
*‘Breakfast Revolution’ Launches in U.S., to End Malnutrition
*Rattan Khosa Gifts $5 M to Univ. of Chicago
*Boyfriend Found Guilty of Killing Ria Patel
*Glowing Dyes Let Docs See Hidden Cancers
*Ram Villivalam Beats Incumbent for State Senate Seat
*2020 Census Will Include Citizenship Question, Drawing Ire from Immigrant Community
*Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Says Congress Was Client
*Gov. Greg Abbott Inks $500 M Deal With Indian Steel Firm
*Actor/Writer Heads to Cannes with Film Tackling Racism in U.S.
*Isani Singh Takes 3rd at Science Competition
*Trump’s Respite for DACA Youth: Immigration Framework Limits Family Reunification
*India Celebrates 69th Republic Day; ASEAN Leaders Are Guests
*Senate Bill Would Double H-1B Visas, Allow H-4s to Work
*Weinstein’s Former Assistant Files Lawsuit
APRIL
*DACA Recipient Heads to DC to Advocate for DREAM Act
*The Secret Behind Stephen Hawking’s ‘Voice’: Design Engineer Hari Vyas
*New Rule Limits Visitors to India’s Taj Mahal to Three Hours
*Evite Founder Selina Tobaccowala Runs Fitness Startup ‘Gixo’
*Siblings Create Engaging Videos to Connect Kids to Indian Roots
*Man Married to Citizen Facing Deportation
*Social Media Profiles Sought of Visa Applicants
*H-4 Visa Holders Can Relax for a Year: Work Authorization Unlikely to be Revoked Soon
*Ten Outstanding Indian Americans Named 2018 Guggenheim Fellows
*Fans Dance as Court Grants Bail to Salman in Blackbuck Deer Case
*Yogesh Chawla Wins County Supervisor Seat
*H-1B Cap Reached Within Five Days
*Bodies of Missing Thottapilly Family Found in Eel River
*Filmmaker Hopes to Spark Conversation on Benefits of Renewable Energy Through Stirring Documentary
*Accused in Rape, Murder Case of 8-year-old Girl Plead Not Guilty
*In Rare Lesson, Art Prof Imparts Painting Skills to President Bush
*Indian Americans Named Truman Scholars
*Nobel Laureate Satyarthi: ‘World Change Knocking on Door in Voices of Children’
*TiE Conference Re-Branded as 'TiE Inflect' for 2018, to Highlight AI
*Satya Nadella Among Time’s ‘Most Influential'
*Dhruv Gaur Wins $100K in ‘Jeopardy!’
MAY
*Silicon Valley University a ‘Visa Mill’? Feds Shut Down Campus Attended by Indian Students
*Hasan Minhaj’s Netflix Special Lands Him First Peabody Award
*Scholars Named Members of AAAS ‘18
*Lodi to Pay $2.6M to Veteran Killed by Police
*‘TiE Inflect: Thousands of Entrepreneurs, Investors Flock to Conference
*From RuralShores to PeopleShores, Murali Vullaganti-Founded Companies Changing Lives of Underprivileged
*Numerous Leaders Named in Inaugural Gold House Influential List
*Kansas Murder: Adam Purinton Gets Life
*Victory in State Primary Elections: Aftab Pureval, Niraj Antani, Jay Chaudhuri Advance
*California Congressmen Ami Bera, Ro Khanna Face Challengers in June 5 Primary
*Police Charge Shashi Tharoor With Abetting Wife's Suicide
*CRY America Gala Raises over $50,000 for Children’s Projects
*Karan Soni: Wishes to Star in Hollywood Film with All-Brown Cast
*Presidential Scholars Announced for 2018
*Trailblazing Indian American Women: Susheela Jayapal Wins Primary, Vineeta Lower Advances
*Visionary Entrepreneurs, Leaders Honored With Prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor
*Adam Purinton Admits to Hate Crimes
*Indian American Students Claim Two Top ISEF Prizes
*International Students May be Deportable Sooner
JUNE
*Top 3 Sweep at National Geographic Bee: Indian American Whiz Kids Score in 2018 Competition
*Regional Finalists for ‘EY Entrepreneur of the Year’ Named
*Janina Gavankar Among ‘Best Dressed’ Celebs at Royal Wedding
*Kulkarni Wins Texas Congressional Runoff
*Suspect Charged in Jaspreet Singh’s Death
*Rash of Chain Snatchings in Fremont: PD
*Indian Americans Sweep Spelling Bee: ‘Wild Card’ Karthik Nemmani Wins Top Scripps Prize
*NGO Community Seva Opens New Kitchen to Serve Meals to Homeless in Silicon Valley
*Hindu Nationalist BJP Party Suffers Defeat at Polls
*President Trump Pardons Dinesh D’Souza
*Incumbents in Calif. Handily Retain Seats: Novice Contenders in Big Ticket Races Falter in Primaries
*‘Truth Alone Triumphs’: Sen. Kamala Harris Keynotes Indian American Impact Summit
*Jay Chaudry Wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year NC Regional
*Speed Painter Vilas Nayak Captures Hearts with His Art
*Leaf Wearables Wins $1M Jain XPRIZE
*Fate of H-4 Work Authorization Awaited
*Conflicting Reports at Gaege Bethune Trial
*A Mother’s Crusade for Justice Succeeds: Gaege Bethune Found Guilty of Murdering Pravin Varughese
*‘I Will Burn Your F***ing House Down,’ Neighbor Tells Indian Couple Trying to Buy Home in Tampa
*Kashmir: BJP-PDP Gov’t Falls, Mufti Steps Down as CM
*International Entrepreneur Rule on DHS Chopping Block
*Salman Khan: ‘I Choose Films Based on Instinct and in an Instant’
*Harvard Sued over Lower Scores to Asians
*Candidates Come Up Short in NV Primary
*Telugu Actresses Lured into Prostitution in US
*Partial Victory for Indian Asylum Seekers: Federal Judge Grants Access to Attorneys for Detainees
*Agastya International Foundation to Build New Science Campus in Rural Telangana
*Thousands Strike a Pose with Modi on World Yoga Day
*Attorney Megha Parekh Making Waves for Jacksonville Jaguars
*Salman Khan Takes LA by Storm with ‘Da-Bangg-The Tour Reloaded’
*Author Suketu Mehta Lambasts Ann Coulter
*Supreme Court Upholds ‘Muslim’ Travel Ban
JULY
*Trump Interviews Jurist Amul Thapar for Anthony Kennedy’s Seat
*Candidates Run for Seats in NY, Maryland Primaries: Some Advance, Others Defeated
*U.S. Envoy Nikki Haley Urges Pak to Stop Protecting Terrorists
*Winners Named in EY Entrepreneur of Year Regionals
*Key Role for Raj Shah in SC Justice Appt
*‘Sari to Suits’ Gala: Support Gender Equality
*Attorney Seema Nanda Named CEO of DNC
*Talented Innovators Transforming the World: Indian American Technologists Named to MIT Tech Review List
*Amul Thapar Bypassed for Supreme Court
*Court Rejects Death Sentence Appeal in 2012 Gang Rape, Murder
*Cash Economy Priority for Rural Women: ‘Ideal Village’
*‘Sanju’ Director Rajkumar Hirani: ‘Sanjay Dutt is a Survivor!’
*Uttam Dhillon Named DEA Acting Administrator
*Indian Grad Student Shot Dead in Kansas
*Tech Companies Tackling Complex Challenges: Four Indian American-led Firms Named WEF Pioneers
*Engineer, Aging Out of H-4 Dependent Status, Faces Prospect of Having to Self Deport from US
*Spiritual Leader Dada Vaswani Cremated with State Honors
*Good Neighbor App Nextdoor Envisions Move to India Market
*Writer Nimesh Patel Lands His First Emmy Nomination for ‘SNL’
*Suspect in Killing of Student Shot Dead
*No Asylum for Foreign Victims of DV
*Are Indian Americans Philanthropic? Donate 1 Percent of Income, $1B Annually: Indiaspora
*Parliament Rejects No Confidence Motion Against Modi Gov’t
*Social Impact Org’s Rural Mini-Malls Creates Jobs for Women
*Shaan Charms His Way into Fans’ Hearts at ‘Love in Concert’
*Indian Americans Highest Earners
AUGUST
*Sikh Asylum Seekers Housed in Prison in Victorville: Illegally Banned from Wearing Turbans
*Jaydevsinh Zala: Proud Graduate of Air Force Academy Credits His Hindu Faith for Support
*Psychiatrist Awarded Magsaysay: ‘I Never Imagined I Deserved It’
*Indian Women Can Outshine Men in Sports: Viswanathan Anand
*Hosts Kicked Off Air for NJ AG Slur
*Silky Gaind’s In-Laws, Husband Plead Guilty
*Nanda’s Inferno: Fleeing from the Fires: Redding Doc Recalls Terror as Neighborhood Burns
*Veteran South Indian Politician Muthuvel Karunanidhi Dies at 94
*Teen’s Nonprofit Donates Sports Equipment in Developing World
*Kamal Haasan Interview: ‘Love Watching My Own Films’
*Adam Purinton Sentenced to Three Life Terms
*PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to Step Down
*New Challenges for Legal Immigrants: Federal Benefits May Disqualify Future Citizenship
*Shri Thanedar Falls Flat in Michigan Governor Race, Suneel Gupta Edged Out in House Race
*‘The First Responder’: Riveting Tale of PTSD in EMS Workers
*Pravin Varughese’s Killer’s Sentence Delayed
*USCIS Memos on H-1Bs, H-4 Dependents
*Police Chief’s Son Held in Attack on Sikh
*India Marks 72nd Independence Day: Modi an ‘Impatient’ Agent of Change
*2018 India-West Education Expo: Experts Provide Invaluable Information to Bay Area High Schoolers
*Vajpayee Dies at 93, Nation Mourns: ‘India Has Lost a Great Son’
*A.R. Rahman Captivates Thousands in Sensational Concerts
*Terlok Singh Reportedly Stabbed to Death
*Mendel Medal for UCSD’s V. Ramanathan
*Community Steps Up for Kerala Flood Victims
*Foreign Students: Beware of Overstaying: USCIS Revises Final Policy, Offering Some Leniency
*India Community Center Raises $250K at 10th Annual Sevathon
*India’s Manned Space Mission to Send 3 People into Space
*DHS Reviewing H-4 Work Authorization
*Lawsuit: HCL Favors Indian Americans
*Two Charged With Plot to Murder Ex-Wife
SEPTEMBER
*Wunderkind Gurbaksh Chahal Jailed: Violated Probation on Domestic Violence Conviction
*Congressional Candidate Anita Malik Wins Arizona Primary, Others Advance in Uncontested Races
*Karnataka Civic Polls: Congress Wins Majority of Seats
*Suhas Subramanyam Runs for VA House
*Killer of Clerk Over Whiskey Gets Life
*Firm Sues USCIS Over H-1B Visa Denial
*‘I Am What I Am’: Indian Supreme Court Decriminalizes Homosexuality
*Thousands Fill Chicago’s Westin to Attend 2nd World Hindu Conference
*India, U.S. Sign Key Defense Pact; No Waiver for Russia, Iran
*Director Aneesh Chaganty Inspires Indian American Talent
*Shiva Ayyadurai Advances in MA Primary
*Indian Among Victims of Ohio Shooting
*Swimmer Angel More Raises Funds for Charity
*Justice Delayed; Justice Denied? New Trial for Convicted Killer of Pravin Varughese
*Indian American Volunteer Orgs Unable to Reach Many Stranded by Hurricane Florence
*Former U.N. Climate Chief Faces Trial on Sex Harassment Charges
*Innovative Approaches to Combat Climate Change Announced
*Freida Pinto: ‘Smaller Offbeat Ones Are More Satisfying’
*CA Man Charged With Killing Son’s In-Laws
*Many Indian Visitors, Students Overstay Visas
*Public Charge Rule: No Green Cards for Aid Recipients
*In Heart of Silicon Valley, Sam Liccardo Says He’s ‘Luckiest Mayor in the Country’
*India Cancels Indian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at UN
*DHS Dragging Its Heels on Revoking H-4 Work Authorization
*Assamese Film ‘Village Rockstars’ India’s Oscars Entry
OCTOBER
*Vinod Khosla’s Beach Appeal Drowns: Supreme Court Declines to Hear Martins Beach Case
*Nation Honors Mahatma Gandhi on His 149th Birth Anniversary
*Google CEO Sundar Pichai Chief Guest at Pratham Bay Area Gala
*Manjari Chawla Appointed SF Hearing Judge
*Indian Americans Donated $1.2B to Colleges
*‘Genius Grants’ for Indian American Activists: Raj Jayadev, Vijay Gupta Named MacArthur Fellows
*Nikki Haley Resigning as U.S. Ambassador to United Nations
*India Signs $5 Billion Deal to Buy Russian Air Defense Systems
*Rashi Kesarwani Seeking Berkeley Council Seat
*Rita Baranwal Tapped for U.S. Energy Post
*Indian Americans Mostly Disapprove of Trump: Prefer Bernie Sanders to Kamala Harris in 2020: Report
*Attorney Volunteers at Texas Detention Center to Keep Together Families Separated by ICE
*Junior Minister M.J. Akbar Files Defamation Suit Against Accuser
*Shailesh & Kalpa Mehta Foundation Donates $1M to IIT Bombay
*Amitabh Bachchan: No Woman Should be Subjected to Misbehavior
*Rishab Jain: ‘America’s Top Young Scientist’: 3 Indian American Kids in Top 4 in Scientist Challenge
*Indians for Collective Action Celebrates Golden Jubilee
*M.J. Akbar Resigns as Minister, Will ‘Challenge False Accusations’
*Bill Clinton Presents Indra Nooyi with ‘Game Changer’ Award
*Court to Hear Motion on Varughese’s Killer
NOVEMBER
*Whiz Kid Asmi Kumar Wins Top Math Award: Indian American Kids Score at Broadcom MASTERS
*Attorney Neil Chatterjee to Chair Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
*Bharat Vatwani Aims to Erase Stigma of Mental Illness
*Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah Bring Down the House in LA
*Neomi Rao Interviewed for DC Circuit Court
*Fatal Fall for Couple at Yosemite National Park
*Record Numbers of Indian Americans in Fray: Democrats Hoping for ‘Blue Wave’ to Regain the House
*Trump Plan to Ban Asylum for Arrivals on US-Mexico Border Could Impact Sikhs
*Towering Statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Unveiled
*Anupam Kher Quits as Chief of Film and Television Institute
*Tech Orgs Support OPT for Int’l Students
*John Kuriyan Named Member of NAM
*Suresh Garimella for National Science Board
*Midterms Victorious for Indian Americans: Impressive Wins in State Legislatures Across Nation
*‘Samosa Caucus’ of Four Convincingly Wins Re-election in Respective Congressional Races
*Supreme Court to Re-examine Ruling on Sabarimala Temple
*Binny Bansal Resigns as Flipkart CEO, Accused of ‘Misconduct’
*Filmmaker Vinod Kapri on ‘Pihu’, Starring Two-Year-Old
*Anaheim Elects 1st Indian American Mayor
*New Congressional Hopefuls Lose
*Neomi Rao Tapped for DC Circuit Court
*A Convicted Killer Goes Free: Charges Dropped in Murder of Pravin Varughese
*Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Anna Eshoo Introduce Bill to Save Work Authorization for H-4 Visa Holders
*Court Finds Two Guilty of Murder in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots
*‘The Price of Free’: Kailash Satyarthi’s Efforts to Rescue Kids
*Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Debut as a Married Couple
*Surge of Hate Crimes Against Indian Americans
*Kadakia, Serene Singh: Rhodes Scholars
*Paradise Fire: Gas Station Owner Flees for Life
*10th Anniversary of Mumbai Attacks: Pompeo Announces $5M Bounty for Terrorists
*New SF Consul General Sanjay Panda Aims to Serve Community With Greater Efficiency
*J&K Assembly Dissolved, New Coalition Stakes Claim for Power
*NFIA Holds Convention, Elects Angela Anand as President
*Actor Prem Singh Delivers a Knockout Punch in Film ‘Tiger’
*Kamala Harris: ‘Glamour Woman of Year’
*Genital Mutilation Charges Dismissed
*Raj Salwan Chosen as Vice Mayor of Fremont
DECEMBER
*Rule Proposes Reformatting H-1B Visas: Greater Share for Holders of Advanced Degrees
*California Assemblyman Ash Kalra Leads First-Ever State Delegation to India for Trade Talks
*Corridor Allows Sikh Pilgrims Visa-Free Visits to India, Pak
*Federal Jury Clears TCS of Anti-American Bias Allegations
*Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Debut as a Married Couple
*Number of Undocumented Indians in U.S. Increases
*Gautam Raghavan Named Jayapal’s Chief of Staff
*2020: Indian American Prez Candidate? Kamala Harris, Nikki Haley Possible Contenders
*Harry Sidhu Inaugurated as First Indian American Mayor of Anaheim; Takes Oath on Guru Granth Sahib
*Congress Topples BJP in Hindi Heartland; TRS Gamble Pays Off
*4 Indian American Women Trailblazers on Forbes ‘Tech List’
*Falguni Shah’s ‘Falu’s Bazaar’ Wins a Grammy Nomination
*Teen Who Fatally Strangled Mom Sentenced
*Talented Scientists Named AAAS Fellows
*ReSurge Int’l: Provides Free Reconstructive Care to Burn Victims
*Three Enterprising Indian American Youths Make TIME Magazine’s Annual Most Influential Teens List
*Congress’ Sajjan Kumar Gets Life for Role in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot
*Shree Saini Crowned Miss India Worldwide at 2018 Pageant
*Exclusive Interview with Shah Rukh Khan on New Film ‘Zero’
*Lawyer Anurima Bhargava Named to USCIRF
*Sen. Kamala Harris’ Chief of Staff: Rohini Kosoglu
*Team in US Seeks Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition
*Inventors ‘Helping to Shape the Future’: Outstanding Indian Americans Named NAI Fellows
*Chef Dominic Sarkar Allegedly Killed by Paramour, Accomplice for $800K in Life Insurance Money
*Police Unsuccessful in Helping Women at Sabarimala Temple
*Over Half of Billion Dollar Companies Founded by Immigrants
*Ranveer Singh: ‘To Set New Benchmark in Masala Genre’
*Sikh Cabbie Attacker Gets 15 Months Prison
*Indian Americans Named Marshall Scholars
*Saikat Chakrabarti in Politico's 19 to Watch.
