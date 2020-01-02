Following is a roundup of the newsworthy stories of 2019 as reported through the pages of India-West. Our community has much to be proud of and be thankful for. Here’s to another successful year in 2020.
JANUARY
*India Wins First-ever Test Series Against Australia
*Harsha Vardhan Shringla New Indian Envoy
*Trump Assures Path to Citizenship for H-1B Visa-Holders
*Kumbh Mela Draws Millions of Devotees on First Day
*Tulsi Gabbard Joins 2020 Presidential Race
*Man Charged with Hate Crime in Ore. Assault
*Computer Scientists Named ACM Fellows
FEBRUARY
*Military Power, Cultural Life Displayed on 70th Republic Day
*Actor Suraj Sharma Steals the Show in CBS’ ‘God Friended Me’
*Six Indian Americans Awarded Padma Shri
*Jaspreet Singh’s Killer Gets 17 Years
*130 Indian Students Arrested in Sting Operation in Michigan
*New Rule Favors H-1B Applicants With Advanced US Degrees
*Youth Volunteers Honored With 2019 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards
*Terror Attack on Soldiers in Kashmir
*Texas Couple Found Dead in Apparent Murder Suicide
*Vinod Lobo’s Learning Upgrade Ties for XPRIZE Grand Prize
*ICE Halts Force-feeding of Indian Detainees
*Engineers Elected New Members of NAE
MARCH
*India Launches Air Strike on Pak Terrorist Camp
*As DHS Finalizes Proposal to End H-4 EAD, Indian Families Begin Planning Return Home
*Oscars: ‘Period. End of Sentence’ Wins Best Short Documentary
*Scholars Named Prestigious Sloan Research Fellows for 2019
*Pakistan-India Train Service Resumes as Border Tensions Ease
*Exclusive Interview with Ambassador Harsh Shringla
*SF Mayor Breed Appoints Manohar Raju as Public Defender
*Kavya Kopparapu National STEM Award Recipient
*Varadarajans Donate $1 Million to UCLA
*Jurist Neomi Rao Confirmed to DC Circuit Court of Appeals
*Adam Ardeishar, Eshika Saxena Among Top Winners of Regeneron Science Talent Search
*Musical Prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram Wins ‘World’s Best’
*Ellis Medals for Sanjay Gupta, Prakasam Tata
APRIL
*Activist Saru Jayaraman Named SF Chronicle’s Visionary of the Year
*UCSD’s Neal Devaraj, Tabla Virtuoso Sandeep Das Named
Prestigious Guggenheim Fellows
*2019 Soros Fellows for New Americans Named
*Comedian Hasan Minhaj Only Indian American to Make TIME’s ‘100 Most Influential People’
MAY
*Game-changer for Indian Americans? Former VP Joe Biden Announces Presidential Bid
*Vinnie Chhibber Stars in ‘The Red Line’, ‘Animal Kingdom’
*Attack on Hindu Priest Probed as Hate Crime
*Fierce Cyclone Fani Hits Odisha Coast
*In Long-Awaited Move, Consulates to Abolish Blacklists of Sikh Asylees; Give Travel Documents
*Indian Team ‘The Kings’ Wins NBC Show ‘World of Dance’
*Whiz Kids Win National History Bee
*Economist Raj Chetty Named Carnegie Fellow
*Exclusive Interview with Shashi Tharoor: Congress Coalition Will Win Battle for Soul of India
*Arista CEO Jayshree Ullal, MP Shashi Tharoor Headline Stellar Two-Day 2019 TiEcon Event
*Himesh Patel Comes into His Own in Danny Boyle’s ‘Yesterday’
*Top Intel Prize for Krithik Ramesh: Teen Wins for Cutting-edge Research for Spinal Surgery
*Trump Unveils New Merit-Based Immigration
*One Out of Every Six Indians in U.S. is Undocumented: SAALT
*Omi Vaidya’s ‘Metro Park’ Captures Indian Immigrant Experience
*Biologist Harmit Malik Elected to NAS
*Nordstrom Apologizes for Selling Turban
*Modi Rides BJP Wave to Tsunami Victory: Rahul Gandhi Loses Amethi, Offers Resignation
*Nihar Janga Wins National Geographic Bee; Indian Americans Dominate Competition
JUNE
*History Made at National Spelling Bee: 7 Indian Americans Among Eight Co-Champions
*Act Reintroduced to Protect H-4 Work Rule
*Three Named as ONR Young Investigators
*An India-West Special Report: As Death Approaches, Elderly Indian
Americans Unprepared for the End
*3 Indian American Execs on Forbes’ Self-Made Women List
*Exclusive India-West Report: ‘Of Course I’m Innocent’, Says Rajat Gupta
*Candidates Suhas Subramanyam, Ghazala Hashmi Advance in Virginia Primary Elections
*India Wins! Now 7-0 in World Cup Games Against Pakistan
*Student Teams Win National Science Bowl
*Rita Baranwal New Asst. Secretary of Energy
JULY
*Modi Gov’t Launches 'One Nation, One Ration Card' Scheme
*Wesley Mathews Gets Life for Sherin’s Death
*Indian American Farmers Caught in the Crossfire of India-U.S. Trade War
*Transgender Actress Aneesh Sheth Makes Impact in Netflix Show
*Hoteliers Rush to Aid Victims of LA Quake
*House Passes H.R. 1044, Clearing H-1B Backlogs
*Nicholas Ranjan Named District Court Judge
*In ‘Historic Day’, India Launches Successful Moon Mission
*Thousands Mourn Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit
*Indian Americans Inordinately Affected by End of H-4 Work Rule
AUGUST
*ICE Force-Hydrating Indian Asylees: Violation of Constitution, Say Immigrant Advocates
*India’s Parliament Okays Ending Instant Divorce for Muslims
*In Bold Move, Modi Govt Revokes Kashmir’s Special Status
*Kashmiri Pandits Dream of Returning Home as Government Revokes State’s Special Status
*Sushma Swaraj Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Passes Away at Age 67
*New Public Charge Rule ‘Draconian’: Denies Permanent Status to Federal Aid Recipients
*India-West Announces Acquisition of Los Angeles-based India Journal
*Modi on India’s Independence Day: 'One Nation, One Constitution’
*Ro Khanna Joins Congressional Pak Caucus
*Administration Sued over Public Charge Rule
SEPTEMBER
*V. Unbeatable Group: Flipping Higher and Higher
*‘The Simpsons’ to Retain ‘Apu’ Character
*Crashed Lander Vikram Found on Surface of Moon
*Hundreds of Students Convene for India-West College Fair
*Poll: Indian Americans Favor Joe Biden
*Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation Raises $2 Million at ‘Future of India’ Gala
*Super-30 Founder Anand Kumar Honored at FFE 25th Anniversary Gala
*Nadella, Narayen Forbes Innovator Leaders
*Houston Rally: Modi-Trump Bromance Deepens
*PM at UN on Combating Climate Change
*H-4 Work Authorization Rule Delayed
OCTOBER
*India Has Given World Peace, Not War: Modi Says at UN
*Activist Sujatha Baliga Wins MacArthur Genius Grant for Restorative Justice Work
*Gates Global Goalkeeper Award for Modi
*Parents Want India to Return ‘Abducted’ Kids
*Tribute on Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary
*Tech CEO’s Body Found After Apparent Kidnapping
*Visas for Immigrants Without Health Banned
*MIT’s Abhijit Banerjee Wins Nobel Prize
*SoCal Home Burnt in Fire, Community Rallies
*Courts Block Public Charge Rule
*2 Named to Fortune ‘40 Under 40’ List
*NIH New Innovator Awardees Selected
*Unprecedented: Mexico Deports 311 Indians
NOVEMBER
*Trump Lights Diwali Lamp in Oval Office
* ‘AAPIs for Biden’ Movement Launched
*State Dept Proposes New Public Charge Form
*Kamala Harris Campaign Lays Off Staff; Trails in Money Race
*Amit Sachdev Named White House Fellow
*Historic Ayodhya Verdict: Mandates Ram Temple to Be Built on Disputed Site
*Suhas Subramanyam, Ghazala Hashmi Help Flip Virginia Blue
*Candidates Win Local Seats in NJ Election
*Mixed Results in Washington Races
*Workers ‘Unfairly’ Impacted by H-4 Rule
*Hate Crimes Against Indian Americans Rise: FBI Report
*Kshama Sawant Surges to Win Reelection to Seattle City Council
*7 Elected to National Academy of Medicine
*Four Exceptional Indian American Students Named Rhodes Scholars
DECEMBER
*Kamala Harris Ends Presidential Campaign: Cites Lack of Funding
*The Violin is the Mirror of My Soul: Exclusive Interview with Violinist Vijay Gupta
*‘Treetop Barbie’ Based on Nalini Nadkarni
*Asha Rangappa: From FBI Agent to National Security Analyst
*Innovators, Game Changers Named to Forbes ’30 Under 30’
*Vinod Khosla Wins Martins Beach Case
*Sikh Uber Driver Strangled by Passenger
*Dilip Butani’s Sudden Passing Stuns Community
*Amid Protests, Parliament Passes Citizenship Bill Excluding Muslims
*Two Indian Americans Named 2020 Marshall Scholars
*Tulsi Gabbard’s Presidential Bid Faltering
*Indian Americans Rally Against Citizenship Law, NRC
*Shringla Named New Foreign Secretary
*India, U.S. Sign Defense Tech Transfer Pact
*Several Indian Americans Named NAI Fellows.
