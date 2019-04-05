U.S. District Judge George Hazel in Maryland has blocked the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, ruling that it will lead to the under-counting of non-citizens. “The 2020 census is one of the most urgent civil rights issues facing our country,” Vanita Gupta, Indian American president and CEO of the Leadership Conference Education Fund, said at a briefing for reporters March 28. (George Hazel photo via twitter)