SAN JOSE, Calif. – A great assembly of spiritual leaders, entrepreneurs, social leaders and academicians explored the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita at the third Global Bhagavad Gita Convention held at San Jose State University here Oct. 19-20. The theme of the convention was “Personal Growth and Universal Well Being.”
The event was opened with an inaugural speech by Swami Tattwamayananda of Vedanta Society and the release of the book, “Insights Into Bhagavad Gita,” written by Poojya Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha of Narayanashram Tapovanam.
Poojya Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha, the visionary behind the convention, initiated the proceedings by a powerful speech explaining how the knowledge of the Bhagavad Gita is not merely relevant but essential to leading a noble life filled with meaning. He painted a vivid picture of the Mahabharata war and described how Sri Krishna dealt with Arjuna’s grief by using the power of intelligence.
The session on leadership was led by a keynote speech by Gopi Kallayil, who drew on his experience at Google to explain how actions done for the greater good are at the heart of leadership. The panel, comprising of Madhu Ranganathan, Dr. Paramesh Gopi, Dr. Ace Simpson and Rev. Sundari Jensen and moderated by Jayesh Goyal, explored the challenges faced by leaders such as difficult boardroom decisions and personal difficulties and how they turn to the Gita for solace and wisdom.
The youth session was inaugurated by an inspiring speech by Swami Nirviseshananda Tirtha of Narayanashrama Tapovanam. In his inimitable style, supported by his knowledge of science, he explained how turning within is valuable to everyone, including youth while they live in a materialistic world.
There were two keynote speakers for this session: Gaurav Rastogi and Philip Goldberg. Questions were posed by two enquiring youth panelists, Tanupa Thakur and Chinmay Surpur to moderator Dr. Prasad Kaipa and panelists Dr. Sailesh Rao and Dr. Fred Luskin. The focus of the discussion was on finding purpose in this world which at times seems to be full of strife and hopelessness.
At the beginning of the session on personal happiness and societal well-being, Swamini Ma Gurupriya of Narayanashrama Tapovanam gave a soulful speech on her service to the guru. It led her to renounce her career as a scientist to join wholeheartedly in the service of greater good under the guidance of Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha. Her heartfelt discussion of balancing work and service with family life brought tears to many in the audience.
Poojya Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha led everyone through meditation which left everyone wanting more of the peace and quietude.
In his keynote speech titled, “From transaction to transformation,” Nipun Mehta led attendees through the shift from direct reciprocity to indirect reciprocity to Infinite reciprocity. A second keynote by Dr. Srikumar Rao was on “How to eliminate stress and become more efficient and productive.” This was followed by a panel discussion, led by Dr. Ravishankar Gundlapalli, with panelists Hilary Lindsay, Dr. Mihir Meghani and Prabhakar Sunderrajan.
Emcees Priya Dharan and Janaki Kumar led the convention with wisdom, humor, and compassion. Cultural programs by iGurukkul and Abhinaya Dance companies, singing by Shubha Chaki and Asha Ramesh, and relaxation led by Manoj Joshi added the dimensions of culture, beauty and yoga to the convention.
In all, it was a weekend of inner development, enquiry and knowledge under the auspices of the Center for Inner Resources Development, North America and made possible by a truly global set of volunteers.
(The author is a scientist who works at a major pharmaceutical company in the Bay Area. She is very interested in spirituality and in particular Vedanta and has been a student of Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha for nearly ten years.)
