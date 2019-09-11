U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson speaks during a press conference to announce charges in a multi-million dollar scheme to receive referrals for Medicare patients, on Sept. 5, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Amity Home Health Care, the largest home health care provider in the San Francisco Bay Area, and Advent Care are at the center of the scheme along with the company's Indian American CEO, Ridhima Singh. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)