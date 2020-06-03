In a crowded Democratic field seeking to unseat incumbent Bernard Young for Baltimore mayor, Sri Lankan American Thiru Vignarajah was unable to get the nomination to advance to the general election in the June 2 primary in Maryland.
Vignarajah finished fourth in the race, with 9,631 votes for 12.1 percent, just ahead of incumbent Young, who received 7 percent of the vote in finishing fifth.
Sheila Dixon, with 24,278 votes for 30.5 percent, finished atop the race, ahead of Brandon Scott (19,685; 24.7 percent) and Mary Miller (13,280; 16.7 percent).
There were a total of 24 candidates in the Democratic primary.
Dixon, who was previously a member of the Baltimore City Council; served as president of the city council; and as mayor in 2007 to 2010, will advance to the November general to take on Republican primary winner Kweisi Mfume.
Vignarajah announced his candidacy for the mayoral seat in April 2019 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/3dBjlSY).
So far in his career, Vignarajah served as deputy attorney general, assistant U.S. attorney, and chief of Baltimore City’s Major Investigations Unit. Currently, he is an equity partner at DLA Piper, a Baltimore law firm.
As deputy attorney general, Vignarajah was the lead author on a report cited by the Supreme Court in its landmark decision recognizing same-sex marriage. He has made the case on CNN against Trump’s Muslim ban. He has also authored a legal challenge to deporting "Dreamers" and has pledged he will “not lift one finger” to further the “falsehood that immigrants are driving crime in Baltimore.”
He studied at Yale College where he received degrees in political science and philosophy, before earning a master's degree in medical ethics at King's College London. He then joined the consulting firm McKinsey & Company before attending Harvard Law School. He was elected president of the Harvard Law Review and was responsible for leading a push for addressing the gender disparity in law review admissions.
