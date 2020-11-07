President-elect Joe Biden and Democratic vice president-elect Kamala Harris walk off the stage after Joe Biden delivered remarks at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Nov. 6. “For the first time, we have a woman, a woman of color, and a woman of Indian descent in the White House,” Harini Krishnan, California director of South Asians For Biden, told India-West through joyful tears. “I know Shymala Aunty (Harris’s late mother) is looking down from heaven and smiling.” (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)