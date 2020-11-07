Indian American Vice President-elect Kamala Devi Harris made history Nov. 7 morning, as she and President-elect Joe Biden were declared victors in the fierce battle against incumbent Donald Trump.
“For the first time, we have a woman, a woman of color, and a woman of Indian descent in the White House,” Harini Krishnan, California director of South Asians For Biden, told India-West through joyful tears. “I know Shymala Aunty (Harris’s late mother) is looking down from heaven and smiling.”
Indian American venture capitalist Shelly Kapoor Collins, a friend of Harris and early supporter of her presidential bid, told India-West: “As an Indian American woman, I am just elated. This is our moment.”
“Kamala Devi Harris has shattered the glass ceiling for all women, but with the help of a male ally. Men and women need to be door openers for women,” she said.
“The other side must now let the country heal,” said Kapoor Collins, referring to Trump’s avowal to challenge election results in court.
After several days of counting ballots post the Nov. 3 election, the battleground state of Pennsylvania handed the Biden-Harris ticket a decisive victory with 20 electoral college votes, putting the team at 279 electoral college votes; 270 were needed to win the race.
Biden and Harris amassed the most number of popular votes in any presidential election: almost 74.5 million. Asian Americans turned out in record numbers, according to polling data reported by Asian Americans Advancing Justice: early voting in the community beat previous records for the entire vote in 2016.
Krishnan canvassed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on election eve, going door to door to get out the vote. “I saw the energy in Philadelphia. People were telling me: ‘we want to get that madman out of there.’” Krishnan asked them if they had already voted: she recalled several people telling her: “it’s like church. We go on election day.”
One elderly woman, who came to the door in her nightgown, told Krishnan: I lived through Jim Crow laws. I survived racism. I wanted to live long enough to see Kamala win.’”
“In Biden, I see a president who cares about everyone. We no longer have to deal with the nightmare that was Trump,” Krishnan told India-West.
Krishnan said she is celebrating with Doritos — Harris’s favorite snack food — and chocolate chip ice cream, Biden’s favorite treat.
Dilawar Syed, co-chair of the AAPI Victory Fund, told India-West his first reaction as he saw the news unfold on television, was one of deep emotion. “My heart is full.”
Syed predicted that the results would be challenged by Trump, but noted that the Biden-Harris ticket had amassed the most popular votes in history. “That fact is not lost on jurists. The people have spoken and we have said we want to move forward.”
In the first 100 days, the country has to be brought together again, said Syed, noting that 68 million people voted for Trump, including 28 percent of Asian Americans.
“Biden was made for this moment, as we face multiple crises,” he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 240,000 people in the U.S., and record levels of unemployment. The pandemic has also brought about a housing crisis: eviction moratoriums in several states will expire in January, leaving thousands of Americans without a home. Chronic hunger has also been exacerbated: 53 million people are turning to food pantries, according to data from Bread for the World.
“So many millions of Americans are struggling. There is a ton of work ahead.”
Biden had hinted to Syed in February that there would be a place for him in his administration. Syed recalled the moment, but demurred, saying: “I would be honored to help in any way I can. There is incredible talent in our community.”
MR Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora, told India-West: "We are thrilled that President-elect Biden will create a diverse administration which is in America's best interests, starting with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. She is the first from our community to join him in governing, but will certainly not be the last!”
"The Indian American community, regardless of individual political persuasion, is proud that a woman from our community will serve in the nation's second highest office. Kamala Harris' achievement will inspire many more Indian American Republicans and Democrats to have similar aspirations of public service,” said Rangaswami, also predicting that more Indian American babies would be named Kamala in the years ahead.
Neil Makhija, Executive Director of IMPACT, issued a statement on Harris’ historic election victory. “She becomes the first Indian American and Black American ever to be elected Vice President of the U.S.
“A generation of Indian Americans made this country their home because they knew it meant anything was possible for their children. Today, the daughter of one of those Indian Americans proved their faith. It is with pride, hope, and enduring faith in America that we congratulate Vice President-elect Kamala Desi Harris on her historic victory,” said Makhija. “Her election sends a message to a new generation of young Black and Brown children that they belong, and that in America, anything is possible. Her election will supercharge the political engagement of the Indian American community.”
IMPACT raised a record $10 million which doubled turnout of South Asian voters in critical states, including Pennsylvania and Arizona, according to Makhija.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.