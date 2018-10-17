San Diego-based California Western School of Law recently announced that Indian American professor Tabrez Ebrahim has been awarded a Thomas Edison Innovation Fellowship for 2019 from the Center for the Protection of Intellectual Property at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.
“It’s an honor and exciting to be selected by senior intellectual property law scholars,” Ebrahim said in a statement.
Now in its sixth iteration, CPIP’s Thomas Edison Innovation Fellowship is a year-long non-resident fellowship program that brings together a group of scholars to develop research papers on innovation or patent law and policy, the law school said in a news release.
The Edison Fellowship is one of the centerpieces of CPIP's programs in promoting rigorous, data-driven, high-quality research on innovation policy and intellectual property, it said.
As an Edison Fellow, Ebrahim will work on developing a particular research project. He will engage in roundtable discussions, hear presentations by expert scholars, inventors, and industry representatives. As the program progresses, he will share and collaborate on their research and drafts, according to the news release.
One of the potential research areas that Ebrahim is considering is how artificial intelligence shapes and is influenced by patent law.
“I’m keeping a broad view of it for now. I might narrow it later as I progress in the Edison Innovation Fellowship,” he said in the release.
Ebrahim will discuss and develop his research over the course of four Edison meetings, April 2019 through January 2020, the school said.
The Fellowship culminates in the production of substantial academic research papers that are published in law journals or other peer-reviewed academic journals, it said. Ebrahim believes the Edison Innovation Fellowship will help him develop a strong research stream.
“I plan to write a law review article from my research,” he said in the school’s report. “Subsequently I plan to have several follow-up articles in the same field as the one from the Edison Innovation Fellowship.”
His students at California Western will also benefit from Ebrahim’s research as he plans to utilize it in his teachings, the release said.
“I plan to share my research in some of my IP classes, such as Patent Law and Transactional IP, as well as with any students who are interested in learning more about IP law,” he said.
The Edison Innovation Fellowship is the second award Ebrahim has received this year. Earlier in the summer, he was awarded a Core Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to conduct research in Saudi Arabia with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.
