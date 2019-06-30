Thousands of Texans across the state came together to celebrate the 5th International Day of Yoga in partnership with the Consulate General of India in Houston and local organizations, according to a press release from Manu Shah.
Despite the scorching sun, about 1200 yoga practitioners took over the lawns at Midtown Park June 21 to celebrate the 5th International Day of Yoga. Organized by the Indian Consulate of Houston, the event saw a record turnout and proof that yoga awareness is growing exponentially and helping millions of people around the world lead healthier lives.
Prior to the main program, a few individuals displayed some of the most mind boggling poses in yoga to demonstrate what our bodies are capable of if we put our mind to it.
Emcee and renowned yoga teacher from Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, USA, Shekhar Agrawal, welcomed the “yogis and yoginis” and described yoga as “a balanced study of the body, mind and intellect.” An invocation dance to Adiyogi or the first yogi Shiva, set the mood for the evening.
A practicing yogi himself, Consul General Dr. Anupam Ray’s cheerful greeting showed that he was equally eager to hit the yoga mat. In a brief address, he noted that what began as one event in Houston three years ago is today being celebrated at 200 places in Texas and expected to be attended by 15,000 people.
IDY was also celebrated at Austin, Dallas and San Antonio, and an Indian Vegetarian Food Festival was also organized at certain places to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.
