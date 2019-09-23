NEWARK, Calif. – “Ganesh Utsav 2019,” the two-day festival organized Sept. 7-8 by Radio Zindagi 1170 AM at the NewPark Mall here, attracted close to 40,000 people, mostly Indian Americans.
One of the highlights of the annual event, which celebrates Lord Ganesh, was the presence of three replicas of Ganpati idols from Siddhi Vinayak in Mumbai, Dagdusheth in Pune and Ainavalli in Hyderabad.
Both days saw Maha Artis and Pune-style dhol Tasha Lezim. Over 800 performers from all over the San Francisco Bay Area put up lively performances on both days. The finale saw performances by Aditya Dance Company and ICC Bollywood by Amit and Hiren. On Sept. 8, there was also a live ‘Atharvashirsh’ recital.
Attendees not only paid reverence to Lord Ganesh at the event but also got to enjoy varied cuisines. There were food vendors from all over the San Francisco Bay Area – Apna Bazaar had put up a live paan station and was also selling other delicacies like pani puri, while Biryani Bowl was doing live dosas and biryanis. Other food vendors present included Bombay to Goa, Baba’s Dhaba, Munch O Holics, Natures Soul Ice Cream Cafe and Desi Pop Soda.
Not only food options, but people who attended the festival also had several shopping options. Businesses that had booths at the event ranging from clothes to jewelry to myriad products and services.
