For the 11th year in a row Oct. 20, thousands of people congregated at the historic Balboa Park in San Diego, Calif., to celebrate the festivals of Navaratri and Diwali.
The highlights of the event, organized by the San Diego Indian American Society, included an exhibition of 54 dazzling lamps in varying sizes, from three feet to eight feet, representing many faiths and eras, and the traditional display of exquisite Navratri dolls on extended nine steps.
The lamps were donated by the members of the San Diego Indian American Society, and the exhibit was curated by Neelu Bhardwaj. The display of the dolls was coordinated by Dr. Latha Sundar.
The event also featured cultural stations, representing various states, and also offered opportunities for visitors to sample food specific to the states, learn about their history, society and their economy and art.
Among the cultural programs was a production directed by Hamid Daudani with the support of over 300 artists from various regions of India and assisted by Jonathan Bosco and Jitu. It was staged at the Organ Pavilion Stage, which is one of the very few venues in the U.S. where one can hear and enjoy all major languages of India and see Rainbow dances specific to that society.
A couple visiting from India was very impressed with the production’s projection of “one India,” saying: “We have not seen anything like this put together by local organizations even in India.”
This was followed by a procession of 64 exquisitely sari-clad women from different states in India carrying 1008 lights.
In his introductory address, Prof. M.C. ‘Madhu’ Madhavan, founder and executive director of the San Diego Indian American Society, reviewed the society’s growth in the last 35 years, emphasizing its role in supporting education projects.
This year, the San Diego Indian American Society awarded scholarships of over $100,000 to 38 high school and community college students.
“It is our goal to maintain this level in future years following the advice of our forefathers to share what little we have with others,” said Madhavan.
He brought to the attention of the attendees two such opportunities in San Diego: supporting the Promise Program in the Community College District; and the Food Pantry programs in educational institutions.
“Since all of us are beneficiaries of higher education in this country, it should give us immense satisfaction to see others able to do as well as we have done with hard work and determination,” Madhavan added.
The society hopes to support 20 to 25 new community college students – over and above the 25 high school graduates it supports every year – in the Promise Program during the year 2019-2020 as a salute to Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.
Over the past 35 years, the San Diego Indian American Society has recognized over 600 students with Mahatma Gandhi scholarships and AVID scholarships, granting over $750,000.
Dr. Radhika Seshan, who recently joined San Diego State University as the dean of the College of Extended Studies, was welcomed by Madhavan.
Madhavan said that Dr. Ramesh Rao, the director of Qualcomm Institute at the University of California San Diego, will be coordinating the society’s efforts in supporting the university-student-run pantries.
Treasurer Manish Parikh thanked all those present and announced the establishment of an endowment for $200,000 by a member to support scholarship programs in the future.
The event ended with a Bhangra dance party.
