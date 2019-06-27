An unprecedented number of yoga enthusiasts of all ages and from every walk of life took part in the fifth International Day of Yoga celebration held June 16 at the iconic Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.
The attendees included representatives from the White House, the U.S. Department of State and other government agencies, prominent members of the diplomatic community, including the ambassadors of Nepal, Mauritius and Myanmar, members of international financial institutions, including the World Bank and IMF, cultural and academic institutions, think-tanks, media and the Indian diaspora, a press release by the Embassy of India stated.
Welcoming the participants to the event, Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla noted that yoga has been widely adopted by people all over the world, transcending linguistic and cultural boundaries, and has millions of practitioners in the U.S. He added that yoga promotes a message of peace and harmony between the spiritual and temporal aspects of the world, making them philosophically a part of India’s civilizational ethos.
A guided yoga session based on the Common Yoga Protocol was performed by the participants. The session was led by Dr. Moxraj, a teacher of Indian culture at the Embassy of India, along with other yoga volunteers. In the run-up to this year’s celebration, the embassy had organized several curtain-raiser events in collaboration with yoga organizations and yoga studios at several places in the U.S.
Following the yoga day event in Washington, D.C, an Indian Vegetarian Food Festival was organized at the Freer│Sackler, the Smithsonian Museum of Asian Art, located on the National Mall, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Food connoisseurs in large numbers participated in the vegetarian food festival and savored delicacies from various regions of India. The festival also featured several cultural performances by talented local artists.
