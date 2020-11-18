The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Oct. 30 announced the 2020 group of Power of Children Award winners, with three Indian Americans among the six teenagers honored.
Among the honorees were Abhi Desai, Viraj Jayam and Samyak Shrimali. The list also includes South Asian American Jahin Rahman, as well as Benjamin Olshin and Katherine Adams.
The Power of Children Awards was established by the Deborah Joy Simon Charitable Trust. Through this honor, the museum recognizes and rewards students in grades 6-11 who are improving the lives of others through a selfless commitment to service and the betterment of their local communities and villages and cities around the world, a news release said.
Desai, of Phoenix, Arizona, is an 11th grader at Pinnacle High School and is affiliated with the nonprofit LexGen.
A favorite 7th grade teacher contributed to Desai’s love of civics. By high school, he was disheartened to see that many fellow students showed very little interest in the role government plays in their lives, according to his bio.
An alarming statistic caught his eye. According to the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation, only 39 percent of Americans can pass the U.S. Citizenship Test. Desai determined that civics education needed an overhaul, so he created a nonprofit called LexGen, it said.
He and his board of directors believe that to get and keep kids engaged in civics or history education, making the learning fun as well as informative is key. Games and animated videos keep students engrossed, says Desai in the bio.
His nonprofit has expanded to 10 states and reaches an estimated 5,000 students. The LexGen website encourages qualified high school students to vote and includes a voter registration link.
Jayam, of Roslyn Heights, New York, is an 11th grader at The Wheatley School, and is part of the Helping Hands Long Island program.
Imagine a child laborer losing a hand in a factory accident: Jayam was stunned when he visited his native homeland of India and learned this had happened to a friend, his bio notes.
Jayam returned to the United States wondering how he could help his friend and millions of others around the world who cannot afford prosthetics. He became captivated with the idea of using 3D printing to create affordable prosthetics.
Jayam’s friend was the first of dozens of recipients to receive a “helping hand,” the bio adds.
He witnessed his friend pick up a bottle minutes after receiving his prosthesis. Unfortunately, the technology currently has limitations for creating prostheses for lower limbs, but the young man says he is committed to pursuing solutions. During the peak of the spring 2020 COVID-19 crisis in New York, Helping Hands Long Island pivoted to help frontline workers by creating face shields and hands-free door handles for local hospitals, the bio adds.
Shrimali, of Portland, Oregon, is a 9th grader at Jesuit High School and was honored in part for the project, “Sanjeevani: A Novel Automated System for Hospital-Acquired Infection Prevention.”
The World Health Organization estimates about 1.7 million people contract hospital-acquired infections every year. Shrimali’s mother was one of them. She survived; but according to the CDC in its 2015 survey, approximately 72,000 people in acute care hospitals in the U.S. did not, the museum notes in its bio of Shrimali.
Stunned to learn this, she began researching the cause of these infections and a possible solution. Poor hand hygiene by hospital staff is a leading cause, he discovered, the bio said.
With mentoring from 3M corporate scientist Dr. Mahfuza Ali, Shrimali developed a complex, fully automated, real-time software program that alerts staff when proper hygiene is not followed.
The prototype earned the young entrepreneur the title of one of America’s Top 10 Young Scientists in the Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge, the bio adds.
Rahman, of New York, New York, is an 11th grader at the Academy of American Studies and was named for the program, “Efforts in Youth Development of Bangladesh.”
Rahman positively affects the lives of thousands of street children in the slums of Bangladesh. Twenty-five men chased and threw rocks at third-grader Rahman and her friends during a violent political protest in her native country before her family immigrated to the United States. Molded by the dangerous experience, she dedicated herself to creating change, the bio said.
Rahman leads more than 300 volunteers from Dhaka, Bangladesh and across the U.S. and seven countries to raise money, oversee building, and run programs for libraries, a school, a day care center for garment factory workers, computer labs, bathrooms for girls in rural schools, a drug rehabilitation center and a stipend-based educational program for child servants, it said.
In 2020, Rahman and her cadre of student volunteers quickly changed direction to temporarily direct donations to provide rations for residents of slums affected by COVID-19.
