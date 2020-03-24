The American Astronomical Society, the major organization of professional astronomers in North America, Feb. 25 announced its inaugural class of AAS Fellows, with a trio of Indian Americans among the cohort.
Among the more than 200 Fellows named were Yale University’s Sarbani Basu, Deepto Chakrabarty of MIT, and Sangeeta Malhotra of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.
The new distinction of Fellow was created by the AAS to honor members for extraordinary achievement and service.
AAS Fellows will be recognized for original research and publication, innovative contributions to astronomical techniques or instrumentation, significant contributions to education and public outreach, and noteworthy service to astronomy and to the Society itself, a news release said.
Basu, professor and chair of the Department of Astronomy at Yale, is an astrophysicist who studies the Sun and other stars using the technique of helioseismology and asteroseismology.
She is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and is the vice-chair of the board of directors of the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy. She is also a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Basu earned a bachelor’s degree from the Women’s Christian College in Chennai, a master’s from the University of Poona, and a doctorate from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.
Chakrabarty is a professor of physics at MIT, focusing on astrophysics. In 1996, Chakrabarty earned his Ph.D. in physics from the California Institute of Technology, following two years at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (1988-90) as a staff physicist working on the Berkeley Automated Supernova Search.
Prior to that, he completed his S.B. in physics at MIT, in 1988. Chakrabarty returned to MIT in 1996 for a two-year appointment as a NASA Compton GRO Postdoctoral Fellow, followed by a year spent as a Visiting Fellow at Balliol College, Oxford University (1998).
In 1999, he accepted an assistant professorship in the Department of Physics at MIT. He was promoted to associate professor, with tenure, in July 2004.
Chakrabarty's most recent awards include an Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellowship (2001-03), and the inaugural 2017 MITx Prize for Teaching and Learning in MOOCs for his work on the 8.01x Mechanics Series, his bio noted.
Malhotra, in addition to research done at NASA, is a professor in Arizona State University’s Department of Earth and Space Exploration.
Malhotra’s research ranges from properties of dust and gas in the interstellar medium to some of the farthest known galaxies, according to her bio.
Recently she has worked on finding and characterizing galaxies back in the days when the universe was very young, with a hope to characterize the galaxies and understand the galaxy and star formation, according to her bio page.
An initial group of more than 200 Legacy Fellows has been designated by the AAS Board of Trustees. These include past recipients of certain awards from the AAS or its topical Divisions, distinguished AAS elected leaders and volunteer committee members, and previously unrecognized individuals with long histories of outstanding research, teaching, mentoring and service.
“Our members were missing out on the opportunity to not only celebrate the accomplishments of individual astronomers,” current AAS president Megan Donahue said in a statement, “but also the success of the field more generally.” It’s not just a feel-good exercise, she explains. “The places where scientists work look to external indicators of contributions and service. Especially for those of us employed in physics or other physical sciences departments, the AAS Fellows program will increase the visibility and prestige of astronomy within our organizations.”
Beginning this year, there will be an annual call for nominations of new AAS Fellows.
Since the intent is to reward career achievement and service, nominees are expected to have been full members of the AAS for at least five consecutive years or 10 non-consecutive years, the release said.
Under special circumstances, long-term international, educator, alumni, or amateur affiliate members who meet similar requirements may also be eligible.
A yet-to-be-established AAS Fellows Selection Committee will evaluate the nominations and forward the ones they approve to the Board of Trustees for ratification.
“I know that future AAS presidents will take great pleasure in announcing the new class of Fellows during the prize ceremony that is a highlight of every winter AAS meeting,” said Donahue.
