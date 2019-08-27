Three high-level Pakistani diplomats appeared on journalist Hamid Mir’s show Aug. 19 and called for a jihad against India regarding the Kashmir issue.
The trio, all former Pakistani high commissioners, agreed that international law would side with Kashmiris if they chose to take up arms against India. Appearing on the show were Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, who served as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India from 1997 to 2002 and went on to serve as Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S. for two years afterwards.
Also on the panel were Shahid Malik, who began his tenure as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India in 2006; and Abdul Basit, who served in the same capacity from 2014 to 2017.
Malik defended jihad in the interview — which was conducted in Urdu — rationalizing that international law allows for armed struggle in the current situation.
On Aug. 5, India revoked Article 370 of its Constitution, which had given Kashmir special autonomous status for seven decades, carving Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh into two Union territories.
The move was punctuated with a heavily-enforced curfew, a communications blackout, and increased military personnel throughout the region. Indian officials have said that the region is returning to normalcy, as schools reopened Aug. 19 and communications were restored, but several Kashmiri Americans told India-West Aug. 17 that they had not been able to speak to their relatives in Srinagar for about 12 days.
Basit agreed with Malik, stating: “The right to self determination is guaranteed by international law. It is the duty of other nations to help Kashmiris in an armed struggle.”
Qazi made the boldest of statements, saying: “It is legitimate for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to take up arms against India.
In an interview with India-West, Ambassador Sanjay Panda, currently the Indian consul general for the West Coast, said the diplomats’ remarks were “highly provocative.”
“This is a deliberate incitement of violence against India,” said Panda. “It defies all levels of diplomatic norms and conduct of international relations.”
“It goes beyond civility,” he said.
Panda also criticized Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his repeated characterizations of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a fascist, most recently in an interview with The New York Times.
Watch a clip of the Hamid Mir interview here:
Three former ambassadors Ashraf Jahangir Qazi,Abdul Basit and Shahid Malik agreed on a point that whole world must support armed resistance of Kashmiris because it is legitimate according to the international law pic.twitter.com/KIwMUh2We8— Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) August 19, 2019
