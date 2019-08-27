Three Pakistani diplomats appeared on national television to call for jihad — armed force — against India for its actions on Kashmir. From left to right: Abdul Basit, Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, and Shahid Malik, all former Pakistani High Commissioners. Sanjay Panda, India’s consul general for the West Coast, told India-West the provocative comments from the trio “defies all levels of diplomatic norms.” (Wikipedia.org photos)