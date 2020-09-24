ASM International, an organization formerly known as the American Society for Metals, recently announced its 2020 class of Fellows, which included four Indian-origin individuals.
Among the group of 23 international fellows were Dr. Navin Manjooran, Jatinder P. Singh, Dr. Vasisht Venkatesh and Shrikant Joshi.
Manjooran, Indian American chairman of Solve Technology and Research Inc. in Windemere, Florida, was chosen as an international fellow for “driving scientific and technological advancements in nanomaterials processing techniques for energy and industry."
Singh is the technical integration engineer of steel at General Motors Company in Troy, Michigan. He was selected by ASM International for “significant advancement and implementation of advanced high strength steels for automotive body structures as a recognized leader in ferrous sheet metal, alongside a strong commitment to developing and promoting professionals in the materials engineering field."
Venkatesh was chosen as a fellow for “outstanding leadership in integrated computational materials engineering approaches for building process-structure-property models enabling enhanced performance and quality of Ni- and Ti-based alloys for aerospace applications." He currently serves as the associate director of materials modeling at East Hartford, Connecticut-based Pratt & Whitney.
Joshi is a professor of division of additive and subtractive manufacturing at Sweden-based University West. He was named for “sustained contributions in the fields of advanced surface engineering and laser materials processing and mentoring young professionals."
In 1969, ASM established the Fellow of the Society honor to provide recognition to members for their distinguished contributions to materials science and engineering and to develop a broadly-based forum of technical and professional leaders to serve as advisers to the society.
The solicited guidance, which the Fellows will provide, will enhance the capability of ASM as a technical community of materials science and engineering in the years ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.