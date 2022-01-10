Three Indian American executives have been named among the “Top 25 InsurTech Executives” of 2021 by The Financial Technology Report.
According to a PRNewswire report, the Top 25 InsurTech Executives list highlights executives who bring to market innovative and secure solutions that provide businesses and individuals the best in insurance technology.
This year’s executives are at the vanguard of a new era for the rapidly growing InsurTech sector, as the next generation of businesses and consumers seeks the highest-quality insurance services that fit their needs for convenience and affordability, said a press release by The Financial Technology Report.
The Indian American executives named to the list are:
Art Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of Jerry, a car ownership super app, according to the release. The company was born of Agrawal’s desire to eliminate hassle from his own frustrating, expensive, and time-consuming experiences with car insurance, financing, repair, maintenance, warranties, and parking, noted the release. He and his co-founders first disrupted the century-old car insurance process and launched Jerry’s AI and ML-based insurance comparison service in 2019. Today, the company saves more than 1.5 million customers an average of $850 per year, it said.
Agrawal, who started his first company at 22, attended Drexel University.
Jack Kudale, founder and CEO of Cowbell Cyber, the industry’s first AI-powered cyber insurance provider that aims to make cyber insurance accessible to all businesses, said PRNewsire. Under his leadership, the company has racked up several awards for outstanding performance in 2021.
Kudale brings 25 years of business experience, having led three venture-backed Silicon Valley cybersecurity and data analytics startups after a long stint as an executive in charge of distribution at a Fortune 500 software company. He earned an engineer’s degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering from the University of Pune.
Rajeev Gupta, co-founder and chief product officer of Cowbell Cyber. He comes with 20 years of hands-on experience in software architecture and design of large-scale, secure enterprise applications, noted thefinancialreport.com. Gupta was the GM for the Application Protection business unit at Zimperium, a leader in mobile security.
He earned a Bachelor of Engineering in electronics and communication from the Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration in finance and marketing from Santa Clara University’s Leavey School of Business.
