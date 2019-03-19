The Puget Sound Business Journal March 1 formally honored its group of 12 Innovators of the Year honorees, including Indian Americans Swatee Surve, Vijaye Raji and Sundar Balasubramanian, who had been announced earlier in the year.
The 2019 honorees featured are among the “most creative and forward-thinking people, those who are driving the economy with their ideas and pushing the edge of what’s possible,” the Puget Sound said.
“They will come from a wide variety of industries and backgrounds but one thing will be universal: These people shoot for the moon in some cases literally and are changing our community for the better with their vision,” it added.
Surve is the chief executive officer of Litesprite, a company creating the new field of healthcare entertainment and we one of the leaders in the emerging digital therapeutics field. Litesprite builds mobile games to help patients manage chronic health conditions. Under Surve’s leadership, the company is also among the finalists for the Morgan Stanley Multicultural Innovation Lab.
Litesprite is the first video game to win a U.S. Surgeon General Award and the only one recommended by clinics today.
The firm has also received financial awards by the U.S. Army, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, SXSW, Livestrong Foundation, and Singularity University. Throughout her career, her results have been identified as best practices and she has been identified as a creative results-driven leader.
As a lead consultant with Premera's Executive team, Surve built the firm's innovation capabilities as she also enabled and improved strategy execution, her bio notes.
At T-Mobile, she launched Bobsled, a group messaging application and researched mobile health partners.
She has eight patents issued, several of which were Nike's first wearable technology patents.
Raji is the vice president of gaming at Facebook in Seattle. The Indian American has climbed up the ranks at Facebook in his more than eight years with the company, of which he joined in early 2011.
He first joined the company, working in its Seattle offices, in February 2011 as the director of engineering, focusing on marketplace, mobile app ads, audience network and games.
Then in October 2017 he took over his new post, leading product and engineering for games at the company, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Prior to Facebook, Raji was with Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft from 2001, working there nearly a decade, finishing his tenure as principal software design engineer.
Balasubramanian is the co-founder of Xealth Inc. and also serves as the chief product officer. His bio says he is a product, strategy and technical renaissance man across consumer and enterprise products.
Before founding Xealth in January 2017, Balasubramanian, who has also served as an entrepreneur in residence at Providence Health & Services in the greater Seattle area since May 2015, was in product management at Nuance Communications from October 2011 through May 2014.
Earlier in his career, the Indian American was an operations manager at GoldPocket Wireless, a product manager at Amp’d Mobile, a product manager at Qualcomm and in business development at Swype Inc.
Balasubramanian, a U.C. Berkeley graduate (bachelor’s in cognitive science), is the holder of four patents.
