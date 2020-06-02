Stanford University recently released its 2020 cohort of Knight-Hennessy Scholars, of which more than a handful were Indian American or South Asian American students.
Among the 76-person group were Indian Americans Maya Durvasula, Rahul Nagvekar and Maya Varma; Indian-origin students Dhruv Suri, Ashwyn Sam and Hari Ramachandran; Indo-Canadian Netra Unni Rajesh; and Pakistani native Ali Malik.
Durvasula, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, is pursuing a JD-Ph.D. in economics at Stanford Law School and the School of Humanities and Sciences.
She graduated from Duke University with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Durvasula aspires to focus on technology diffusion and distribution in low-income contexts. She studied innovation in healthcare markets at MIT and Stanford, her bio said.
Her research has included projects on HIV testing campaigns in China, household behavior following economic shocks in Indonesia, and historical housing policy in the American South. She has also worked with USAID in India on projects assessing the consequences of banknote demonetization and national tax reform. At Duke, she served as president of the Partnership for Service, editor of the Duke Political Review, and was named a Truman Scholar, it said.
Nagvekar, from Sugar Land, Texas, is pursuing a Ph.D. in genetics at Stanford School of Medicine. He graduated from Yale University with a bachelor’s degree in molecular, cellular, and developmental biology.
Nagvekar is primarily interested in how genes are regulated, and hopes his research can lead to new treatments that improve lives and reduce disparities in healthcare quality, his bio notes.
At Yale, he worked in a lab to apply novel CRISPR-based technologies to the study of long non-coding RNAs. He also contributed to research on microRNAs implicated in cancer, and to a study of DNA methylation in human papillomavirus in Zimbabwe.
He was a writer and editor at The Politic, Yale’s student-run magazine of politics and culture, and is a recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship.
Varma, from Cupertino, California, is pursuing a Ph.D. in computer science at Stanford School of Engineering. She graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a minor in electrical engineering, her bio said.
Varma aspires to develop artificial intelligence techniques to address global healthcare challenges. As a researcher at the Wall Lab, she devised machine learning methodologies for improving diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, and at the Stanford Center for AI in Medicine and Imaging, she created a deep learning system for identifying abnormalities in X-rays.
Varma’s research has led to multiple first-author publications and one patent, and she has received a Barry Goldwater Scholarship, Coca-Cola Scholarship, the Terman Award for Scholastic Achievement, and the Dr. Bart Kamen FIRST Scholarship, it said.
She was a first-place winner at the 2016 Intel Science Talent Search, and has presented her research at the White House to President Obama.
Suri, from Delhi, India, is pursuing a master’s degree in energy resources engineering at Stanford School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences. He earned a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering at Manipal Institute of Technology.
Sam, from Chennai, India, is pursuing a master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics at Stanford School of Engineering. He graduated from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga with bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering and mathematics.
Ramachandran, from Chennai, India, is pursuing a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering at Stanford School of Engineering. He earned a bachelor’s degree in materials engineering and a master’s degree in nanotechnology from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.
Rajesh, from Toronto, Canada is pursuing a Ph.D. in bioengineering at Stanford School of Engineering. She graduated from the University of Toronto with a bachelor’s degree in engineering science.
Malik, from Islamabad, Pakistan, is pursuing a Ph.D. in computer science at Stanford School of Engineering. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Stanford University.
Knight-Hennessy Scholars develop a community of future global leaders to address complex challenges through collaboration and innovation, according to the university.
Every year, up to 100 high-achieving students from around the world will receive full funding to pursue any graduate degree at Stanford, including the DMA, JD, MA, MBA, MD, MFA, MS, and Ph.D. programs, as well as joint- and dual-degrees, it said.
Knight-Hennessy Scholars is the largest fully-endowed scholars program in the world, the university boasts on its scholar website, www.knight-hennessy.stanford.edu.
The university says on its scholar page it is seeking global leaders who out-think, out-work and out-care the rest.
The San Francisco Bay area-based university says it seeks rebellious minds and independent spirits, welcoming people who are sharp thinkers, but even more so curious, who will bring good ideas and maverick perspectives to old challenges.
