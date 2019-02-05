A trio of Indian Americans were among nearly four dozen judges appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio to various posts throughout New York City.
The 46 judges were named to the Family, Criminal and Civil courts by de Blasio, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported.
In total, 13 judges on the list are new hires, and 33 are being reappointed, the publication said.
“An impartial justice system is essential to building a fairer city for all,” de Blasio said in a statement. “The 13 judges I am appointing — and the 33 I am welcoming back — will represent the people of our city with fair and effective judicial oversight of our courts.”
Among those reappointed were Deepa Ambekar in the civil court and Raja Rajeswari in the criminal court. Among the new appointments include Archana Rao, who was named to a civil court post.
Ambekar is a judge in the Kings County Criminal Court. She also serves as the senior legislative counsel for the New York City Council, according to her LinkedIn profile. Previously she was a staff attorney in the criminal division at Legal Aid Society, an associate at O’Melveny & Meyers LLP and a consultant at Accenture. She also served as a VISTA volunteer at AmeriCorps. Ambekar earned her bachelor’s at the University of Michigan and law degree at Rutgers University.
Rajeswari, who was the first South Asian woman to be named to a judge position in the state, serves as a criminal court judge in Staten Island, where she has been since April 2015. Before that, she was the assistant district attorney at the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office from November 1998 until 2015. She earned a bachelor’s from the City University of New York’s College of Staten Island and a law degree from Brooklyn Law School.
Rao was a deputy bureau chief at the special prosecutions bureau in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. She joined the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in 2001. She was assigned to the trial division, where, in addition to prosecuting street crime cases, she served in the Domestic Violence Unit and the Welfare Fraud Unit. In 2004, she was assigned to the Special Prosecutions Bureau where she handled a variety of investigations and prosecutions, including frauds involving mortgages, housing and securities as well as computer crimes. Rao is a graduate of Vassar College and Fordham University School of Law.
