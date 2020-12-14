Infosys Dec. 2 announced its 2020 Infosys Prize winners, with a trio of Indian Americans named among the six winners.
The Infosys Prize endeavors to elevate the prestige of science and research in India and inspire young Indians to choose a vocation in research, the prize website said.
The award is given annually to honor outstanding achievements of contemporary researchers and scientists across six categories, including engineering and computer sciences; humanities; life sciences; mathematical sciences; physical sciences; and social sciences.
Among the prize winners were Sourav Chatterjee in mathematical sciences, Raj Chetty in social sciences, and Hari Balakrishnan in engineering and computer science.
Stanford University professor Chatterjee was chosen for his ground-breaking work in probability and statistical physics.
"Chatterjee's collaborative work has played a critical role in the emerging body of work on large deviations for random graphs," Infosys said.
He is recognized in particular for his contributions to areas such as fluctuations in random structures, concentration and super-concentration inequalities, spin glasses, Poisson and other non-normal limits, and first-passage percolation.
Chatterjee is one of the most versatile probabilists of his generation, and is known for his formidable problem-solving powers.
Chatterjee obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in statistics from the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata (in 2000 and 2002) and thereafter went on to earn his Ph.D. from Stanford University with Persi Diaconis. After stints on the faculty at UC Berkeley and the Courant Institute, he has been professor of Mathematics and Statistics at Stanford University since 2013.
Chatterjee’s work has been recognized with a number of awards including the Rollo Davidson Prize (2010), the Doeblin Prize (2012) in Probability (he was its first recipient), and the Line and Michel Lo`eve International Prize in Probability (2013).
He gave an invited address at the International Congress of Mathematicians in 2014, and was elected as Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics in 2018.
Harvard University professor Chetty was selected for his pioneering research in identifying barriers to economic opportunity and for developing solutions that help people escape poverty towards improved life outcomes.
"Chetty's research and extraordinary ability to discern patterns in large data have the potential to induce major shifts in the discipline of economics," said Infosys.
His research and extraordinary ability to discern patterns in large data have the potential to induce major shifts in the discipline of economics.
Chetty is one of the youngest tenured professors in Harvard University’s history. Born in India, he moved to the U.S. as a young boy, still in elementary school, with his immigrant parents. He completed his Ph.D. at the age of 23 from Harvard, and joined the faculty of University of California, Berkeley before returning to his alma mater as professor.
Chetty, along with collaborators John Friedman and Nathaniel Hendren, set up Opportunity Insights (a not-for-profit organization at Harvard University), which has developed an “Opportunity Atlas,” based on anonymous data following 20 million Americans. The Atlas offers answers to questions such as “which neighborhoods in America provide the best chance to climb out of poverty?”
Chetty’s prodigal scholarship has been widely recognized through various awards, such as the MacArthur Genius Fellowship (2012) and the John Bates Clark Medal (2013).
Balakrishnan of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was chosen for his contribution to computer networking and seminal work on mobile and wireless systems, and for commercial use of mobile telematics to improve driver behavior and make roads safer around the world.
"Balakrishnan's commercial use of mobile telematics improves driver behavior and make roads safer," said the news release.
Balakrishnan is the Fujitsu Professor of Computer Science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He obtained a B.Tech. from IIT-Madras in 1993 before completing his Ph.D. at University of California, Berkeley in 1998.
Balakrishnan leads the Networks and Mobile Systems group at CSAIL.
Balakrishnan has received numerous academic honors, including Sloan Fellow (2002), ACM Fellow (2008), IIT-Madras Distinguished Alumnus (2013), the US National Academy of Engineering (2015), membership in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (2017), IEEE Fellow (2020), and the IEEE Koji Kobayashi Computers and Communications Award (2021).
Balakrishnan’s publications have received numerous Test of Time or Hall of Fame Awards, such as SIGCOMM (2011), SIGOPS (2015), SIGMOD (2017), SIGMOBILE (2018, 2017), and SenSys (2019).
The other three winners were all India-based, including Prachi Deshpande in humanities, Rajan Sankaranarayanan in life sciences and Arindam Ghosh in physical sciences.
Each category carries a prize of a gold medal, a citation and a purse of $100,000 (or its equivalent in Rupees). The prize purse is tax free in the hands of winners in India, Infosys said.
The winners were selected from 257 nominations. by a jury comprising MIT professor Arvind, Cornell University professor and former World Bank senior vice-president Kaushik Basu, Columbia University professor Akeel Bilgrami, University of California professor Chandrashekhar Khare, California Institute of Technology professor Shrinivas Kulkarni and MIT professor Mriganka Sur.
"By recognizing their outstanding researchers and celebrating their achievements in the applied and theoretical domains, the Infosys Prize aims to create role models who will encourage young minds to explore science and research as career options," the statement pointed out.
Set up in 2009 by Infosys co-founders N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nanda Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S.D. Shibulal and Dinesh, and former Infosys directors T.V. Mohandas Pi and Srinath Batni, the Foundation promotes interest in science and research in the country.
"The Foundation trustees dream of an India where the poorest children can have reasonable access to nutrition, education, healthcare, shelter and confidence in a better future. For that, we need well thought out and impactful ideas that are executed without corruption," said Murthy on the occasion.
Noting that developed countries succeeded by improving higher education and research systems, Murthy said the Prize contributed to the mission in India by honoring the best scientists and researchers, whose work has the potential to improve the world.
The award intends to celebrate success in research and stand as a marker of excellence in these fields. A jury, comprising eminent leaders in each of these fields, evaluates the achievements of the nominees against the standards of international research, placing the winners on par with the finest researchers in the world, it said.
The Infosys Prize in Mathematics was first given in 2008. Following the establishment of the Infosys Science Foundation, the Infosys Prize was given in 4 other categories. The ISF announced a sixth category – the Infosys Prize in Humanities – in January 2012.
