The American Society for Microbiology Feb. 19 announced the election of its cohort of 68 individuals as the class of 2020 American Academy of Microbiology Fellows, including a trio of Indian Americans.
Among the Fellows named were Drs. Nisha Garg, Sanjay Ram and Lalita Ramakrishnan.
The research interests of Garg, of the University of Texas Medical Branch, include Chagasic cardiomyopathy, which her bio says is a major public health threat in Latin America and Mexico, and recognized as an emerging infectious disease in the U.S.
Garg’s research program focuses upon two major areas dealing with CCM pathogenesis and vaccine development.
The studies in the first program are aimed at understanding the parasite-induced changes in gene regulation and the signaling cascade that contribute to myocardial cytoskeletal rearrangement and mitochondrial dysfunction; and the role of free radicals in initiation and/or sustenance of the pathological processes, her bio notes.
A second program focuses on screening the T. cruzi genome and identifying of vaccine candidates. The goal of these studies is to develop an optimal vaccine cocktail that provides maximal protective immunity to T. cruzi in a variety of host strains. Collaborators are at UTMB and several laboratories in Argentina and Mexico, it said.
She earned a bachelor's at Kurukshetra University, and a master's and doctorate at Haryana Agriculture University.
Ram, of the University of Massachusetts Medical School, where he specializes in infectious diseases, studies inpatient infectious diseases, sexually transmitted diseases and tropical medicine.
At UMass Medical School, Ram serves as a professor and he is board certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases. He earned his medical degree at Sethi G.S. Medical College in Mumbai, and did a residency at SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine.
Ramakrishnan is at the University of Cambridge. Her lab is interested in understanding the pathogenesis of tuberculosis and the basis of vastly different susceptibilities to this disease.
Tuberculous infection results in the formation of granulomas, complex immune structures that are composed of differentiated macrophages, lymphocytes and other immune cells. However, bacteria can persist within granulomas despite the development of antigen-specific immunity, her bio page notes.
To understand the mechanistic basis of mycobacterial persistence, the mechanisms of granuloma formation and its role in tuberculosis, the Ramakrishnan lab has developed the zebrafish as model to study immunity to tuberculosis. Zebrafish are naturally susceptible to tuberculosis caused by Mycobacterium marinum, a close genetic relative of M. tuberculosis, the agent of human tuberculosis, it said.
They exploit the optical transparency and genetic tractability of the zebrafish to monitor the infection process in real-time and modulate it using genetically defined host and bacterial mutants.
It has employed both forward and reverse genetics to understand the basis of host resistance and susceptibility to TB. Their research is shedding light on TB pathogenesis as well as fundamental mechanisms of immune cell chemotaxis, adhesion and aggregation as well as immune regulation. Detailed information about the sequential interactions among the host and the pathogen, the cell types, and the molecules involved has yielded surprising insights into this ancient disease, it said.
Also named a Fellow was Pakistani Dr. Nasia Safdar of the University of Wisconsin.
Safdar is a faculty member in the Division of Infectious Disease within the Department of Medicine and holds affiliate appointments in the Department of Population Health and the Division of Geriatrics, as well as the division of Industrial and Systems Engineering.
She is vice chair for Research in the Department of Medicine and the Medical Director of Infection Control at UW Hospital and Clinics. She leads the department in its mission to reduce healthcare-associated infections by identifying, testing, and implementing novel interventions to reduce and prevent healthcare-associated infections.
Because of her work and research in this area, in 2017 Safdar received a President’s Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on outstanding scientists and engineers beginning their independent careers. In 2014, she received the John Q. Sherman Award for Excellence in Patient Engagement. Safdar is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a member of the Society of Internal General Medicine among other professional memberships.
Fellows of the American Academy of Microbiology, an honorific leadership group within the ASM, are elected annually through a highly selective, peer-review process, based on their records of scientific achievement and original contributions that have advanced microbiology.
The Academy received 118 nominations this year and accepted 58 percent of nominees, a news release said.
There are over 2,500 Fellows in the Academy representing all subspecialties of the microbial sciences and involved in basic and applied research, teaching, public health, industry, and government service.
In addition, Fellows hail from all around the globe. The Class of 2020 represents fellows from 11 different countries, including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Chile, China, France, Germany, Israel, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, it said.
