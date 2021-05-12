As India battles the second wave of COVID-19, three Indian American siblings are extending a helping hand to the people fighting against the deadly virus.
Fifteen-year-old triplets Gia, Karina and Armaan Gupta have raised more than $280,000 for sending desperately needed oxygen supplies for Covid patients in India, reports PTI.
They reached out to their school friends and families for funds so that they could arrange life-saving equipment like oxygen concentrators and ventilators.
“Our only request is to return it (the equipment) when it’s not further needed as the next patient can use it,” PTI quoted them as saying. “This is important as supply of these equipment is very scarce and the affected population is enormous.”
The triplets, who said they also plan to keep a database of the needy population so that supply could be properly directed, added that they are also working on getting vaccine supplies, per PTI.
The Cherry Hill, New Jersey-based trio are the founders of ‘Little Mentors,’ a non-profit organization run by kids that strives to support, become friends with, and educate local and international kids. They are in contact with students in Costa Rica, India, Brazil, and Philadelphia.
“Although we hope and pray that this second wave of the coronavirus will go away soon, we are getting ready for the worst and asking people to be careful and help each other in this major crisis,” they said, according to PTI.
On May 3, they shared some pictures on the organization’s Facebook page showing the work in progress.
“Groundwork underway for shipping these oxygen concentrators & supplies to New Delhi, India! More on the way! Thank You for all your kind support & donations!” the post read.
