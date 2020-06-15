Three Indian American students were among 35 outstanding seniors recognized as Cornell University’s 2020 Merrill Presidential Scholars, who are selected by their college deans for their academic achievements, leadership and potential to contribute to society.
This year’s scholars hail from 14 U.S. states as well as India and China. Among them are Amrit Hingorani of Brooklyn, New York, from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Kunal Budhiraja of Katy, Texas, from the College of Arts and Sciences; and Kabir Kapoor of San Jose, California, from the College of Arts and Sciences.
As part of the program, the scholars – who are in the top 1 percent of their class – share the honor with a high school teacher and a Cornell faculty member who have inspired them and contributed to their academic development.
Hingorani chose Jerry Citron of Stuyvesant High School and John Michael of the Department of Nutritional Sciences; Budhiraja selected Douglas Dudash of Cinco Ranch High School and Benjamin Cornwell of the Department of Sociology; and Kapoor picked Robert Richmond of Lynbrook High School and Yuri Berest of the Department of Mathematics.
The Merrill Presidential Scholars program was created in 1988 by the late Philip Merrill ’55 and is supported by the Merrill Foundation. In 1989 the late Don Berens ’47 and his wife, Margi Berens ’47, began the STAR (Special Teachers Are Recognized) Scholarships, which are named in honor of teachers recognized by each Merrill Scholar and are awarded to Cornell students with financial need from each scholar’s hometown, Cornell said.
Traditionally, the nominated teachers are invited to Cornell for two days of events. This year, in lieu of an on-campus celebration, the honorees will receive a certificate and a printed booklet that includes biographies and testimonials written by the students, it said.
Cornell president Martha E. Pollack and vice president for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi congratulated the 32nd annual cohort through a joint statement that will be included in the booklet:
“To the Merrill Presidential Scholars, we offer our most enthusiastic congratulations. You have been doing excellent work over the past four years – including persevering through the many challenges of the spring 2020 semester – and we are very proud of you. To all the secondary and university teachers chosen by these scholars, we offer our sincere gratitude for your dedication to bringing out the very best in our students.”
Also named as scholars were Anmol Kabra of Rajendra Nagar, Patna, Bihar, India; and Rekha Vinod, Delhi Public School, Delhi, India.
