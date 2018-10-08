The Upakar Foundation Sept. 25 announced its 2018 Khuba Watumull Scholars with three Indian American high school students named.
The foundation said that Rupa Duggirala of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Tejas Medapalli of Sugarland, Texas; and Veenadhari Kollipara of Bellevue, Wash., were named Khuba Watumull scholars, each winning an $8,000 tuition scholarship spread out over four years, according to the foundation.
The foundation said it partnered with Neetu Watumull to create the Upakar Khuba Watumull Scholarships, in memory of Neetu’s late father.
The Khuba Watumull Scholarship will fund three Upakar Scholars every year for the next five years. The scholars will be chosen by the Upakar Foundation based on academic excellence and financial need. Each scholar will receive the $8,000 over four years if academic excellence is maintained in higher education.
Khuba Watumull, as a young man of 26, had to leave his home in Hyderabad, Sind, Pakistan, in 1947 during the Partition and migrate to Mumbai. His father had already set up a thriving business in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1931; but Khuba stayed back to look after his ailing mother, the foundation said.
After starting his own successful business in Mumbai, he created two foundations to serve the community through charitable work. These foundations were mainly to assist students and give medical aid to individuals. Philanthropy was a big part of his life, and he donated freely to organizations involved in education, it said.
In addition, he set up a hospital in memory of his mother in Mumbai, and was a founder trustee of the renowned Global Hospital in Mt. Abu. He passed away in 2016, leaving behind a legacy that lives on. The work continues through his non-profits; and even now, every year, many benefit, the foundation added.
This year’s Upakar Khuba Watumull Scholars join 17 existing Upakar Scholars who will be renewed for the 2018-2019 academic year.
Other scholars named include Obin Abrol, New York (Ajay Ojha Scholar); Rakesh Jony, Texas (VA Scholar); Saawan Patel, Texas; Krishna Kotak, Illinois (Textbook Scholar); and Sricharan Sheshasai, Iowa (Textbook Scholar).
“Another year, another great set of Upakar scholars,” executive vice president Nirupma Rohatgi said. “Upakar is proud to support these future leaders to commemorate its nineteenth anniversary of scholarship awards. The key to advancement in the globalized economy is education, and Upakar plays a significant role in facilitating that in our community.”
Upakar was founded in 1997 in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to combat the stereotype that every Indian American child can afford a four-year college education without being overwhelmed with student debt.
Upakar has awarded 158 scholarships to students who meet the criteria of being born in India or who have at least one Indian-born parent. The scholar must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Financial need is determined by the family’s adjusted gross income. Scholars must have attained a raw high school GPA above 3.6.
Finally, as long as a scholar’s GPA exceeds 3.3 in college, Upakar will renew the $2,000 annual scholarship for up to four years. Upakar’s Textbook Scholarships are one-time awards of $250.
Upakar scholarship applications for 2019-20 will be available in February 2019. The submission deadline will be April 30, 2019. For more information and to support Upakar, visit www.upakarfoundation.org.
