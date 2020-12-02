Texas A&M Engineering Nov. 19 announced that seven staff members, including Indian Americans Faruque Hasan, Abhishek Jain and Ankit Srivastava, were honored by the National Science Foundation with Faculty Early Career Development Program, or CAREER, awards.
Hasan is the assistant professor, as well as a Kim Thompkins McDivitt and Phillip McDivitt Faculty Fellow.
Hasan’s five-year research project, “CAREER: Synergistic Design, Analysis and Learning of Intensified Process Systems,” aims to systematically detect and analyze the existence, emergence and role of hidden synergistic effects in complex systems.
Synergy is the combined effect of cooperative interactions between two or more organizations, substances or other agents that is greater than the sum of their separate effects. Wherever complex systems exist, there exists synergy or the potential for synergy.
Hasan argues that studying and understanding synergies could unlock hidden potential across a wide swath of academic disciplines.
“It (synergy) has a very transformative impact beyond chemical engineering,” said Hasan. “Biology, materials science, economics, business and education can all benefit from a deeper understanding of synergistic effects.”
Jain is an assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering.
Jain’s project, “CAREER: Modeling Human Veins and Venous Pathology With Organ-On-Chip Engineering for Basic, Translational and Educational Research,” will further his work to develop new disease models of veins to better understand how these unique structures help our cardiovascular systems function.
Venous diseases are ranked amongst the top cardiovascular causes of death worldwide.
“We have the opportunity to advance this model to prevent future death from pandemics that are actually vascular diseases,” Jain said. “You could very quickly use these tools to find drugs, to find treatments. You can save lives by using these devices.”’
Srivastava is an assistant professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering.
Srivastava’s project, “CAREER: Constrained Slip, Cracking and Instability in Extremely Anisotropic Nanolayered Solids,” will focus on understanding and modeling microstructural-scale deformation and failure mechanisms in nanolayered crystalline materials.
Some of these nanolayered materials hold tremendous promise for technologies where reliable performance is required under extreme environments.
“An integrated experimental and computational approach will allow us to understand and engineer fracture and instability in nanolayered materials to enhance their damage tolerance and enable their use in critical applications,” Srivastava said.
The NSF CAREER program offers support to early career faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization. Activities pursued by early career faculty are expected to build a firm foundation for a lifetime of leadership in integrating education and research.
Each year, the NSF presents an estimated 500 CAREER awards totaling around $250 million to early career faculty at U.S. institutions of higher learning, museums, observatories, research labs, professional societies and similar organizations associated with research or educational activities.
