At least three Indian American university students were named 2021 Marshall Scholars by the British Government and Marshall Aid Commemoration Commission Dec. 7, among a total of 46 students selected.
The recipients of the Marshall Scholarships, considered to be among the best and brightest university students and recent graduates in the United States, were chosen following a rigorous selection process and will begin graduate studies at many of the UK’s top academic institutions beginning in September 2021, a news release said.
Among the recipients of the scholarships were Keerthana Annamaneni, Maya Ravichandran and Nitheyaa Shree Ramesh.
For the first time in the program’s 66-year history, the incoming class will be majority-minority with 52 percent reflecting minority communities across the United States, including a record number of Black and Latinx scholars, the release notes.
A majority of the class are female scholars and six are first-generation college students, it said.
“Marshall Scholarship classes traditionally represent a diverse mix of cultural, academic, institutional and socio-economic backgrounds, but the 2021 class is truly ground-breaking,” said Dame Karen Pierce, British Ambassador to the United States, “This class, one of the most diverse and inclusive in the program’s history, is a wonderful mirror of modern American society and demonstrates the vital role that the Marshall Scholarship continues to play in maintaining a vibrant U.S.-UK relationship.”
Overall, the 2021 class represents a wide range of academic backgrounds and includes activists for social justice, an elected public official, entrepreneurs, journalists, scientists, and artists.
Several scholars will be pursuing degrees related to the urgency of climate change and renewable energy and will arrive in the UK two months before the country hosts the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland in November 2021, the release notes.
Annamaneni, of Yale University, will go on to study at the University of Oxford. Annamaneni majored in political science at Yale, where she was part of the Multidisciplinary Academic Program in Human Rights, a Yale news release notes.
She is interested in political philosophy, with a focus on theories of punishment. She interned for The New York Times, was editor-in-chief of The Politic, a Yale student-run publication, and currently is an assistant editor for Foreign Affairs, it adds.
Outside of journalism, she has worked for legal organizations including the Bronx Defenders and the Office of the Federal Public Defender in New Haven. For her public service, she was awarded a Yale-Jefferson Award during her senior year.
Annamaneni plans to pursue a Master of Philosophy degree in political theory at Oxford, the report notes.
“This is such wonderful news for Keerthana and is so well deserved,” said Rebekah Westphal, assistant dean of Yale College and director of the Office of Fellowship Programs. “She will be an outstanding ambassador to the U.K. as part of the Marshall Scholarship.”
Ravichandran, of Rutgers University at New Brunswick, will pursue studies at the University of Oxford. A Rutgers report on the new Marshall Scholar said that watching a family member die had a profound effect on her.
Though she was only 5, the Rutgers senior said the experience of losing her grandfather to leukemia while he lived with her family in Holmdel continues to guide her as she pursues a career in an emerging field as a physician-scientist working with artificial intelligence, the report said.
“It was pretty tough. So that was definitely a motivation,” the computer science major in the School of Arts and Sciences said. “I think the use of AI in medicine has not at all reached its potential. It’s largely untapped at this point. I like the idea of being able to use these new technologies to cure and prevent diseases such as cancer.”
Ravichandran plans to put her scholarship to use studying computer science and AI at Oxford.
“I thought it would be great to get a new perspective from living abroad,” she added in the report. “When it comes to computer science and the application of AI in medicine, there is a lot of that work going on in the UK.”
Ravichandran’s experiences include taking premed courses, scoring a biomedical research internship on computational genomics with the National Cancer Institute, and nurturing her interest in entrepreneurship by working as a sales and trading summer analyst with Merrill Lynch and serving as president of Rutgers Venture Capital Club.
She also served on the executive board of the student government, Rutgers University Student Assembly, and volunteered in the ER of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. It was an atypical path, said Ravichandran, that had its confusing moments, the report said.
Ramesh, of Georgia State University, will seek graduate studies at the University of Bristol.
“I’m very excited and very honored,” she said in a GSU report. “As the very first Marshall Scholar from Georgia State, I feel like this will open doors for those who are coming after me, and I hope to inspire other students to apply.”
Ramesh plans for a career in neuroscience research, studying neurodegenerative disorders and designing therapies to treat them.
“I also want to become a neuroscience lecturer, broadening young minds in this field and training the next generation of scientists,” she added in the university report. “I am passionate about science communication, and I strive to serve as an ambassador for science whenever possible.”
Throughout her undergraduate career, which includes being a Presidential Scholar in the Honors College at Georgia State, Ramesh has worked in research labs with faculty in the Neuroscience Institute in Georgia State’s College of Arts & Sciences.
In 2019, the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation and the U.S. Department of National Defense Education Programs named Ramesh a Goldwater Scholar in recognition of her undergraduate research. She also is vice president and treasurer of the Georgia State chapter of Nu Rho Psi, the national honor society in neuroscience, her bio notes.
“Throughout the life of the program, Marshall Scholars have regularly pursued academic disciplines which reflect contemporary issues and priorities,” said Christopher Fisher, chair of the Marshall Commission. “With this new class, we see scholars continuing to search for a better understanding of today’s world and how best to meet tomorrow’s challenges. In the face of the most pressing current crisis – the COVID-19 pandemic – we see dozens of Marshall Scholars contributing to finding a solution to the associated health, social and economic challenges, whether in the laboratory, in the hospital or in the formulation of policy and practical responses.”
Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, the program received a record 1,190 applicants from top undergraduate students representing institutions across the United States, the release notes.
The program is principally funded by the British Government, but also benefits from generous support through partnership arrangements with world-leading British academic institutions, allowing winners to pursue graduate degrees in almost any academic subject at any university in the UK, the release notes.
