The American Council of Learned Societies recently announced its 2020 cohort of Fellows, which included a trio of Indian American women and a Sri Lankan American.
Among the Indian American fellows were Brinda Sarathy, Radhika Govindrajan and Mira Rai Waits.
Sarathy, a professor of environmental analysis at Pitzer College, was chosen as a Fellow for her work, “Laid to Waste: The Stringfellow Acid Pits and Making of Place in Southern California.”
Her project examines the history of the first Superfund site in California, the Stringfellow Acid Pits, to better understand how places are produced in the context of invisible flows: of toxics, of groundwater, and less told stories of social mobilization.
Drawing on archival material and interviews with community activists and government officials, this research explores how hazardous wastes are understood, rationalized, and managed by scientific experts to justify dumping; why policy makers overlooked groundwater contamination in spite of prevailing scientific knowledge; and how to make sense of the often heterogeneous and contradictory nature of local resistance to, and mobilization against, contamination by industrial waste, according to the ACLS website.
Significantly, this work considers how institutions of expertise often exclude the experiences of those most exposed to harm and, despite deep and persistent uncertainties, authority figures have been called on to minimize concerns about hazardous substances, thus facilitating industrial, military, and economic expansion, it said.
Govindrajan, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Washington, was selected for the work, “More-Than-Human Democracy in Himalayan India.”
In 2017, the High Court of Uttarakhand, a state in Himalayan India, issued a judgment recognizing the legal personhood of the rivers Ganga and Yamuna, the council explains.
While the judgment was later struck down by the Supreme Court, it opened the doors to similar judgments bestowing personhood and rights on natural entities. This project asks what such recent moves to recognize the rights of nature, and their productive tension with long-standing religious, cultural, and activist traditions that view nonhumans as social persons (specifically cow-protection movements, animal rights activism, and efforts to seek rights for deities), might reveal about the reimagining of Indian democracy as a more-than-human formation whose institutions and processes must cater not only to humans but also to nonhumans, the council added.
Waits, an assistant professor of art at Appalachian State University, was named a Fellow for her work, “Colonial Carcerality: The Birth of the Modern Prison in India.”
Introducing a new system of punishment based on long-term incarceration, prison construction was among the most important infrastructural changes brought about by the British colonization of India, the council said of Waits’ project.
A visual culture surrounding colonial Indian prison space developed that included objects such as prints, architectural plans, drawings, and photographs. This project sets out to write a spatial history of the prison by analyzing this visual culture, it adds.
A spatial history reveals how colonial Indian prisons both exemplified and contradicted the claims of British rule, arguing that prison space was not simply a natural and passive arena where events unfolded, but rather was produced through material experience and its visual representation, according to the project info.
Ultimately, “Colonial Carcerality” demonstrates how a spatial history of prisons is of fundamental importance, as it provides a critical model for engaging with the prison from a humanistic approach, thereby expanding the possibilities for how we interpret and imagine prisons, it said.
In addition to the three Indian Americans, Sri Lankan American Arjun Guneratne, a professor of anthropology at Macalester College, was also named among the Fellows.
The ACLS Fellowship Program awards fellowships to individual scholars working in the humanities and related social sciences.
Institutions and individuals contribute to the ACLS Fellowship Program and its endowment, including The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Council's college and university Associates, and former Fellows and individual friends of ACLS, the council said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.