A trio of Indian Americans have been nominated by President Donald Trump to influential administration posts.
Rita Baranwal was nominated for the post of Assistant Secretary of Energy (Nuclear Energy), Aditya Bamzai to be a member of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, and Bimal Patel as the assistant secretary of Treasury. (See earlier story in India-West about Trump’s intention to nominate at https://bit.ly/2T4UooB)
The nominations of Baranwal, Bamzai and Patel were sent to the Senate Jan. 16, according to media reports.
Baranwal holds the post of director of the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear initiative.
If confirmed by the Senate, she will be heading the powerful Office of Nuclear Energy. She will also be responsible for the department's nuclear technology research and the development and management of the department's nuclear technology infrastructure, it said.
Previously, Baranwal served as director of the Technology Development and Application at Westinghouse and was a manager in Materials Technology at Bechtel Bettis, where she led research and development in nuclear fuel materials for U.S. naval reactors, her bio said.
A Yale graduate, Bamzai teaches and writes about civil procedure, administrative law, federal courts, national security law and computer crime, the report noted.
He has earlier served as a law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia of the U.S. Supreme Court and to Judge Jeffrey Sutton of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, it said.
Before entering the academy, Bamzai served as an attorney-adviser in the Office of legal counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice, and as an appellate attorney in both private practice and for the National Security Division of the justice department, the report noted.
Patel currently serves as deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury for the Financial Stability Oversight Council.
Prior to joining the United States Department of the Treasury, Patel was a partner and head of the Financial Advisory and Regulation practice in Washington, DC, office of O'Melveny and Myers LLP, the White House said.
Patel previously served as senior advisor to Director Jeremiah O Norton on the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, it said.
He also served as an adjunct associate professor at Stanford University, teaching an undergraduate course on banking regulation.
