Three Indian Americans who were hospitalized in critical condition for Covid-19 in Texas are showing signs of recovery after being transfused with plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients, hospital sources have said, according to a PTI report.
With a possible vaccine for Covid-19 not expected for months, physicians around the country are experimenting with this new treatment, though they are not sure if it is fully effective.
The treatment, said the PTI report, injects antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus into people who have severe cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Antibodies are proteins in the blood that fight specific bacteria and viruses.
Five patients at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, Texas, have been treated with convalescent plasma, said Dr. Ashok Balasubramanyam, vice president of academic integration and associate dean of academic affairs at the Baylor College of Medicine. The school will also be conducting a clinical trial within a couple of weeks, the report added.
The three patients, IT professional Rohan Bavadekar, Dr. Lavanga Veluswamy and Sushm Singh, are being treated at St. Luke’s Medical Center, and are showing positive signs of recovery; they are now waiting for more donors for new rounds of plasma transfusion.
Last week, the FDA appointed the Mayo Clinic to lead and coordinate the effort and evaluate the treatment’s effectiveness.
Doctors have also been trying to treat Covid-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, a drug typically used to treat malaria and lupus that has shown — in limited research — potential to speed recovery. But there are risks: Administered in high doses, the drug can cause heart arrhythmia and cardiac arrest, said Dr. Kristin Mondy, chief of the division of infectious disease at the University of Texas at Austin’s Dell Medical School.
Hydroxychloroquine has bigger safety concerns than convalescent plasma, Mondy noted.
Meanwhile, India's Ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu said in a tweet that days after the Indian government lifted a ban on the export of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, a consignment of the drug arrived in the United States April 11.
The consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India reached Newark airport, Sandhu said.
"Supporting our partners in the fight against COVID-19. Consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived at Newark airport today," Sandhu tweeted.
