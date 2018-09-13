Harvard Business School Sept. 4 announced its 2018 cohort of Horace W. Goldsmith Fellows, with Rishabh Agarwal, Kaushal Jain and Pratik Matai among the recipients.
The fellowship was established in 1998 by the Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation and Richard L. Menschel, a former director of the foundation and a limited partner at Goldman Sachs, to encourage students from the nonprofit sector to attend Harvard Business School.
The fellowships enable the school to award approximately $10,000 each to seven to 10 incoming M.B.A. students, the university said.
Agarwal comes to HBS after a year as a financial analyst and four years at Success Academy, a charter school network aiming to reverse the achievement gap in New York.
While there, the Indian American served as principal, managing 47 staff members and helping the school achieve scores in the top 1 percent of the state for both math and English language arts tests, his bio said in the news release.
The business school and the Goldsmith Fellowship will help him further his goal of “providing a rigorous and quality education to students from low-income families,” it said.
Jain previously worked at the Clinton Health Access Initiative, where he oversaw malaria supply chain planning for multiple countries in Asia, Southern Africa and Mesoamerica and created a roadmap for zero malaria cases and deaths in India by 2030.
Jain says the Goldsmith Fellowship will provide him with “an ideal opportunity to brainstorm disruptive solutions in the development sector with thought leaders and social entrepreneurs at Harvard,” according to the news release.
Matai comes from Dasra, India’s leading strategic philanthropy foundation, where he led due diligence and capacity building for nonprofits as well as the Dasra Adolescents Collaborative, working towards education, health and empowerment outcomes for 5 million girls in India, it said.
According to the release, Matai looks forward to the business school experience as one that will “accelerate my journey to bringing about large-scale impact in the development sector.”
Since 1990, 209 incoming students have received the fellowship. Recipients of the award have served in leadership roles in nonprofit and public sector organizations and demonstrate a strong commitment to continued career paths in these areas.
New recipients are invited to participate in events with current and former recipients as well as local social enterprise leaders in an effort to create a network of individuals committed to working in social enterprise, the university said.
