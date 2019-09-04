Three members of an Indian American family died Sept. 3 after their car veered into a pond off the Sawgrass Expressway in Florida and they got trapped in the submerged car.
Boby Mathew was driving a 2006 Honda Accord with one of his sons and his wife when he lost control of his car as he turned onto the ramp to Florida’s Turnpike, the Sun-Sentinel quoted investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol as saying.
The car, said the publication, drove onto the unpaved inside shoulder of the ramp before plunging into the water at about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3.
Mathew, 47, an agent with Keller Williams Realty; his wife Dolly Mathew, 41; and their son Steve Manoj, 16; all of Coral Springs, Florida, were killed, FHP said.
The couple’s older son was not with them at the time of the accident.
Divers from three fire departments assisted in the rescue efforts, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.
All occupants were extricated from the vehicle and taken to Broward Health North Medical Center. Two were pronounced dead on arrival and the third died later, officials said, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
The fatal crash is still being investigated, FHP said.
