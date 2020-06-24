EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Authorities on June 23 identified three family members who died in their backyard swimming pool.
Sixty-two-year-old Bharat Patel, his 33-year old daughter-in-law Nisha Patel and her 8-year-old daughter were found unresponsive in the above-ground pool June 22 afternoon by East Brunswick police responding to a 911 call from neighbors who heard screams.
Police Lt. Frank Sutter told reporters police performed CPR when they arrived, but all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
On June 23, the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said it had concluded the deaths were by accidental drowning.
Neighbors said the family had recently moved into the home.
“This is a devastating day for our entire community,” Police Chief Frank Losacco said in a statement.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: An electrician’s truck was spotted June 22 helping investigators at the East Brunswick house shortly after the discovery of three bodies in the pool, including an 8-year-old girl, her mother and an elderly male relative, the New York Post reported.
“It’s going around that they were electrocuted,” the family’s next-door neighbor, who asked not to be named, told The Post as at least a dozen people arrived to comfort the grieving family.
“I understand that they just had the pool worked on,” she added.
East Brunswick Police spokesman confirmed to CNN that an electrician had been called to help the investigation.
“That’s just to rule in or rule out the possibility of electrical currents,” he told the network. “The investigation is still active and we’re waiting for the autopsies.”
