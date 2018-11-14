Following the results of the midterm elections Nov. 6, a few races with Indian American candidates had not been decided till later in the week.
Mona Das was hoping to win the state Senate seat in Washington’s 47th Legislative District. A Democrat, Das had advanced in the primary to face Republican incumbent Joe Fain in the general. Das, who was behind for much of the election, emerged with the necessary votes late to beat out Fain 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent. Das received 27,303 votes to Fain's 26,755, a gap of just 548 votes.
In Utah, Sim Gill was hoping to be re-elected as the Salt Lake County district attorney. Gill, a Democrat, was challenged by Republican Nathan Evershed. Eventually, Gill prevailed, earning re-election, with 56.4 percent to 43.6 percent. Gill received 187,148 votes to 144,718.
Also in Texas, K.P. George made history in Fort Bend County by becoming the first South Asian county judge. The Democrat George beat out 15-year incumbent Republican Robert Hebert in winning the seat.
Prior to running for county judge, George won election to the Fort Bend ISD School Board, where he has served as trustee since 2014. He also co-owns and manages a Sugar Land-based independent financial planning practice. He and his wife Sheeba are raising three children together, according to a Chronicle report.
In terms of his priorities, George said he plans to focus on greater transparency, increased efforts to engage with county residents, and creating programs and opportunities to inspire the county’s young people, the report said.
Since he cannot serve in two elected offices at the same time, George will be stepping down as trustee on Dec. 31 and will be sworn in as County Judge on Jan. 1, 2019.
