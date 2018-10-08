MILPITAS, Calif. — Several passionately delivered addresses by beneficiaries to the guests at the India Community Center led to a total of $450,000 being raised at the annual Home of Hope fundraising gala here Sept. 29.
Swasti Udayan, an employee of Seattle, Wash.-based Amazon, was among the speakers at the event who related her struggles and her sojourn.
“Udayan Care opened their home and heart and welcomed me and my sister. I was nurtured in a family like environment. I was in a very dark place because of the trauma I had faced, after being abandoned by my family,” she said. “When my mom married my step-dad, me and my sister thought our struggles were over, but our step-dad treated us very badly and our mother was helpless,” she continued.
“We entered Udayan Care as teenagers after our teacher in school intervened. I was paired with a trauma specialist and a psychiatrist and gradually I found peace within myself and I was able to let go of my anger,” Udayan added. “I was also able to forgive my step dad for whatever he had done.”
Udayan attended Udayan Ghar, a children’s home in Delhi that Home of Hope partnered with for setting up of their first mental health program with a funding amount of $10,000 in 2005.
Today, the home has become a guiding light of sorts for other institutions, and the home’s mental health program for its attendees and workers has resulted in the establishment of government laws for providing mental health services in all institutions sheltering 50 or more people.
She reiterated the merits of the counseling program for herself, her caretaker and for hundreds like her, and thanked the audience for their support that allows Home of Hope to partner with organizations like Udayan Care.
Home of Hope is missioned to provide educational opportunities to empower disadvantaged and underprivileged youth in India to become self-sustaining adults. At the Sept. 29 event, the nonprofit raised $150,000 in pledges while $300,000 had been raised during a fundraising drive before the event, for various projects spread over multiple states in India.
HOH collaborates with organizations in India that exemplify integrity, accountability and commitment to impactful change. The myriad programs serve over 30,000 children of all ages. All projects provide quality education for children, specifically girls, through four core areas: computer education, vocational training, disability and mental health, and K-12 education.
Home of Hope projects bring safety and new opportunities by nurturing children, building their confidence and providing well-tested educational opportunities – especially for those who are deaf, blind, abandoned, orphaned, physically or mentally challenged or otherwise disadvantaged.
The evening program began with some soulful old renditions by Puja Purandore, a finalist in the “Sa Re Ga Ma” contest.
This was followed by HOH president Poongodi Subramanyam talking about the organization’s work in various projects and programs and how and where the funds have been used in the last year. She also spoke about the legacy and scholarship funds set up by HOH supporters and new partnerships to benefit the recipients in myriad programs of vocational training leading to employability and self-sufficiency.
Dr. Nilima Sabharwal, Indian American founder of HOH, spoke about Home of Hope’s “footprints” in myriad parts of India and internationally, and narrated stories of various beneficiaries.
She passionately narrated about how the youth have been able to break the cycle of penury and servility and have started journeys of self-sufficiency and pride and, as a collateral benefit, have helped change the mindsets of parents and communities from where they emerged.
From a young man working as a computer technician at the IGI airport in Delhi to another one supporting computer programs for neurosurgeons in Fortis Hospital, Sabharwal enthusiastically narrated tales of success via HOH partnerships with organizations like Koshish, Pingalwara, Udayan Ghar, Manovikas, Mijwan and others.
“Manovikas (a mecca for India’s special needs children and youth) was the enabler for India’s disability law which mandates one-person job reservation in companies, giving employment to thousands of children with special needs. Manovikas in partnership with HOH has empowered about 5,000 special needs children,” stated Sabharwal.
She also spoke about the success of the Mijwan-HOH partnership and how the collaboration has helped it bloom from an additional partnership with noted fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
Sabharwal’s speech was followed by a frank talk by Udayan and a heart wrenching video on the story of Manisha, another young girl who lived with Udayan at Udayan Care.
The video showcased the nadir of depravity and the staunchest struggles that can break one’s life to its core, and the need for social services to intervene and provide means for not only physical survival and sustenance but also emotional and mental help.
For more information on HOH, visit www.hohinc.org or call 1-650-520-3204.
