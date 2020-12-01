TIME magazine recently unveiled its list of Best Inventions of 2020 with Indian American-founded inventions from Upsolve and Oura Ring among the more than 100 companies recognized.
Upsolve was recognized in the Finance category for the TIME honor.
Its blurb on Upsolve said filing for personal bankruptcy can help people get back on their financial feet—although the process can be pricey.
“The cruel irony in America is that it can cost $1,500 in court filing and attorney fees to tell the court you have no money,” Rohan Pavuluri, the founder of tech nonprofit Upsolve, said in the report. (See profile of Upsolve in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2KMdqka)
Upsolve’s software fixes that, helping users complete the complex legal paperwork so that they can file for bankruptcy without hiring a lawyer. Since launching in 2018, the free service has helped relieve more than $250 million in total debt nationwide, the TIME report added.
Oura Ring was recognized in the Home Health category.
The magazine said, “This year, the NBA pulled off what few other sports leagues have been able to: a season without a single case of COVID-19 among players and staff inside its protective ‘bubble.’”
One of the tools it used to maintain good health? The Oura Ring, for $299. When slipped onto a finger, the sensor-packed wearable tracks heart rate, activity level, sleep—even body temperature. Oura’s app uses that data to generate a “readiness” score— “a holistic picture of your health,” says CEO Harpreet Singh Rai, according to the TIME report.
In 2020, the NBA and Oura partnered; more than 2,000 people across the entire league ordered rings from the company, according to Oura, whose investors include former greats Shaquille O’Neal and Manu Ginóbili, it said.
Oura has also partnered with the WNBA and NASCAR, as well as the Las Vegas Sands casino company, to better monitor the health of athletes and employees, the blurb continued.
Every year, TIME highlights inventions that are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun. To assemble its 2020 list, TIME solicited nominations both from its editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process.
The magazine then evaluated each contender on key factors, including originality, creativity, effectiveness, ambition and impact.
The result: 100 groundbreaking inventions—including a smarter beehive, a greener tube of toothpaste, and technology that could catalyze a COVID-19 vaccine—that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what’s possible, it said.
The full list can be found here: https://time.com/collection/best-inventions-2020/.
