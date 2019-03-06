BENGALURU — G. Satheesh Reddy, chairman of the state-run Defense Research and Development Organization, is the joint winner of the ‘2019 Missile Systems Award,’ which is given by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics in the U.S., the Virginia-based aerospace technical society said March 3.
“Reddy was selected for his over three decades of national contributions to indigenous design, development and deployment of diversified strategic and tactical missile systems, guided weapons, advanced avionics and navigation technologies in India,” said the society in a statement.
Reddy, 55, is also the defense secretary and director-general of DRDO’s aerospace arm, the Aeronautical Development Agency here.
Reddy contributed to Agni-5, the 5,000 km range surface-to-surface, long-range strategic missile.
The other winner of the missile award, Rondell J. Wilson, is a retired Principal Engineering Fellow of Raytheon Missile Systems in Tucson, Arizona.
“Wilson was selected for his technical leadership and innovation that has advanced the performance and capability of the world’s premier missile defense systems,” said the statement.
Though the award will be presented at the society’s Defense Forum May 7-9 at the Kossiakoff Center at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, Reddy will receive his award in India.
“The award also recognizes excellence in developing on implementing missile system technology or for inspired leadership of missile systems,” said the statement.
The society presents the award biennially to those who have demonstrated expertise in fundamental technical disciplines leading to substantial improvement in missile systems.
The society also awards those who have led a major program milestone by a state-run agency or an industry team.
With about 30,000 individual members from 85 countries and 95 corporate members, the society brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense.
As director-general of the Missiles and Strategic Systems, Reddy spearheaded Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Missile Complex and other labs in Hyderabad.
As the chief architect of advance missile technologies, Reddy also contributed towards design, development and deployment of diversified missiles and strategic systems, guided weapons and avionics.
“Under restrictive international control regimes, Reddy evolved strategies for indigenous design and development of advanced avionics and paved the way for inducting a range of missiles and smart guided weapons,” DRDO said in a statement here.
Reddy joined the state-run Defense Research and Development Laboratory in Hyderabad in 1986 and later joined the Research Centre Imarat, the brain child of former President Kalam.
After graduating in engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy earned his M.S. degree and Ph.D. from JNTU in Hyderabad.
