American tennis professionals Sam Querrey, Steve Johnson and Bradley Klahn will be playing at a tennis tournament named after late Indian American Kunal Patel.
The Kunal Patel San Francisco Championships, a level-based community play-in tournament, will offer players of all ages and abilities the chance to compete for $120,000 in total prize money.
The qualifying rounds for the multi-week Bay Area men’s event will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at the Fremont Tennis Center in Fremont, Calif., with the top two finishers moving on to take on the pros Sept. 12-15 at the Berkeley Tennis Club in Berkeley, Calif.
The Kunal Patel San Francisco Championships honor Patel, an avid San Francisco, Calif., tennis player whose life was cut short in 2014 at the age of 27.
Patel, also a hiker, sports enthusiast, and a gifted athlete, died in a bike accident in October 2014. A week later, he was to depart for London with his friends to watch the ATP World Tour Finals, according to the tournament website. Patel, who started playing tennis at the age of nine, also loved to bike; he had completed the Escape from Alcatraz and the New York Triathlons.
Since 2016, the Patel family (Mukesh, Harsha, and Monique Patel, parents, and sister of Kunal Patel) has organized an annual tennis tournament drawing top tennis professionals to the San Francisco Bay Area to “celebrate his life and love of the game,” stated a press release issued by Universal Tennis.
“I’m really excited to be playing in the Kunal Patel San Francisco Championships and can’t wait to take on the top players in the Bay Area,” Querrey, a 2019 Wimbledon quarter-finalist and 2018 California Championships winner, said in a statement. “This innovative, open format is such a great way for both professionals and community players to play side-by-side in the same event, while celebrating Kunal’s life and passion for the sport. I’m looking forward to following up my victory in last year’s UTR California Championships with a strong run at this event.”
The press release added that the prize money will be awarded for the highest-finishing players in multiple categories:
Kunal Patel San Francisco Championships Title: $50,000 to winner, $20,000 to finalist;
Top Collegiate: $3,000 to expenses for winner, $1,000 to expenses for finalist;
Top 18 & Under: $3,000 to winner, $1,000 to finalist;
Top 40 & over: $2,000 to winner, $1,000 to finalist;
Top 14 & Under: $500 to winner, $250 to finalist.
“We started the Kunal Patel SF Open in 2016 to honor the memory of my son, Kunal Patel, an avid tennis player and sports fan whose enthusiasm and zest for life was tragically cut short,” said Mukesh Patel, founder of the Kunal Patel SF organization. “This year’s Kunal Patel San Francisco Championships is a wonderful way to bring greater tennis community together to celebrate Kunal’s life and love of the game.”
Players can find more information and register for the event at MyUTR.com/KPSF. Registration ends Aug 25.
