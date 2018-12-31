Touch-A-Life, a non-profit organization that supports homeless students across the San Francisco Bay Area, raised $25,000 at its second annual fundraiser gala at the Quinlan Community Center in Cupertino, Calif., Dec. 14.
Backpacks, clothing, sanitation kits, shoes and school supplies are provided to students in need through the McKinney-Vento/Foster Care program liaisons at various local school districts currently in the area.
At the banquet, the organization recognized ‘Touch-A-Life 2018 Heroes,’ who provided inspiration for giving back, provided updates on the year’s annual activities and shared their plans for 2019. The event also featured an entertaining youth talent competition.
In 2018, the foundation launched a Touch-A-Life mobile app, for both iOS and Android, and at the event, demonstrated the prototype of the social networking app designed to fight homelessness across the world connecting students, schools and donors.
“We are excited about the support we received in our 2nd year, we are on a target to be much more impactful in 2019,” said Tej Gundavelli, an Indian American data platform engineer at PayPal, and the founder and CEO of Touch-A-Life.
Trisha Gundavelli, the co-founder and treasurer of Touch-A-Life, focused her efforts on fundraising and collections of the donations during the event.
The Touch-A-Life Hero awards 2018 were awarded to Anu Jagadeesh, chair of the India Community Center, and Murali Krishnamurthy, founder and CEO of Sankara Eye Foundation, among others.
The banquet was co-hosted by Rishi Kumar, a Saratoga council member.
Several prominent Bay Area tech leaders and philanthropists joined the event to show their support for the cause. Those in attendance included Raj Jaswa, B.V. Jagadeesh, Kamal Nair, Mohan Trikha, Mark Lee, Russ Puryear, Ramesh Thangellapalli, Kumar Sripadam, and Lalita Bhattiprolu, among others.
While Minu Shukla and Sai Arts Creations held a silent auction and exhibited their paintings at the event, Dashing Photos raised donations at the event with their photo studio.
