Vanita Gupta was narrowly confirmed as Associate Attorney General April 21, on a 51-49 Senate vote. The veteran Indian American civil rights activist formerly served as head of the civil rights division at the Justice Department in the Obama Administration. “We did a lot of work to make sure that the most marginalized people had a voice, and making America a place of justice for all,” Gupta told India-West in a 2017 interview. (Tom Williams/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)