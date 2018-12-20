Several Indian American social activists recently returned home from India, after spending most of December volunteering with Sunnyvale, Calif.-based ReSurge International, which provides free reconstructive surgery and rehabilitation to burn victims in 15 countries in the developing world.
In India, ReSurge has burn camps in six locations: Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jalandhar, Mumbai, and Bhopal. Local medical partners provide 90 percent of the surgeries, and – since 2001 – have performed about 4,500 surgeries on 2,100 patients.
Indian American physician Lauv Aeron, who has volunteered with ReSurge in India since 2006, runs an annual intensive camp in Dehradun. Aeron connected ReSurge with his family back home; his first trip was hosted by his father.
ReSurge board member Nisha Chaudry has accompanied Aeron on many of the trips to Dehradun. She noted that the physician started his reconstructive practice in a two-bedroom cottage. He has since built it up to a “first class hospital,” the Indian American social activist said.
“People come from the foothills of the Himalayas and walk for several days to get to our hospital,” Chaudry told India-West on the sidelines of the organization’s annual gala which was held Oct. 6 at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.
“If ReSurge didn’t do this work, there is no way India’s poorest people could get the surgeries they need to reclaim their lives,” said Chaudry, who has volunteered with ReSurge for more than a decade.
Jeff Whisenant, president and CEO of ReSurge, told India-West: “We seek surgeons who are already qualified as reconstructive surgeons or those we can support to become reconstructive surgeons. We have a waiting list of surgeons we want to bring into the fold.”
Surgeons from the U.S. also go on two-week intensive trips to help with backlogs or provide care in an underserved community. They also train local surgeons and caregivers in remote regions to provide physical therapy to patients who must travel far for medical care.
Whisenant said the poor have no access to immediate first aid which could lessen the long-term impact of the accident. Skin heals, but contractures from scar tissue cause people to lose function in their limbs. Visible scar tissue also carries a social stigma, he noted.
Anne Cavanaugh, chief communications and marketing officer at ReSurge, told India-West that women in India suffer burn accidents at twice the rate of the global population. A larger percentage cook on open stoves, and saris and dupattas frequently fall onto the exposed flames.
Women and girls in India are also vulnerable to attacks in which they are set afire with kerosene, said Cavanaugh. She noted that, when men are burned, the family will scrape up money to seek treatment, but may not do so for women or girls.
ReSurge also supports Camp Karma, headed up by Vinita Puri, a plastic surgeon who practices at the King Edward Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. Camp Karma annually treats 20-25 burn victims per year to a week-long holiday at a hill station near Mumbai. The diverse line-up of activities at Camp Karma include rock climbing, zip lining, a ‘Master Chef’ contest, singing, dancing, and play acting.
“The children’s self-confidence improves dramatically,” Puri told India-West by telephone from Mumbai. Kids at the camp, who are often isolated because of their disfigurement from burns, learn how to interact and become friends with their peers and the volunteers. The play acting provides a useful tool into understanding what a child might be thinking, she said.
Camp Karma is also financially supported by RealSelf in partnership with ReSurge, the Burn Advocates Network, and Thrive Causemetics, which will teach young women how to put on make-up with the aim of improving self-confidence.
Puri has worked with burn patients for over 25 years. She noted that more than half of burn victims are children who fall into buckets of boiling water, get too close to an open cooking flame on the floor of a home, or touch live electrical sockets, amongst a host of other causes. Most injuries are largely preventable, she said, adding that many women and girls are brought in too late to get their burns properly treated.
Chaudry emotionally told India-West the story of Priyanka, a young girl she had met on an earlier trip, who was severely burned by a pot of boiling water falling onto her groin area. “It created scar tissue between her legs. She could not walk.”
Priyanka underwent reconstructive surgery performed in Dehradun. “Everything changed for her,” said Chaudry. “She went from being a girl who could only crawl on the floor, to a young woman who is now attending med school. It humbles me.”
