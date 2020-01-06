A West Chester Township, Ohio man accused of killing his wife and three relatives must get an interpreter, ruled Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard Dec. 23.
On April 28, Gurpreet Singh, 37, allegedly fatally shot his wife Shalinderjit Kaur, and his in-laws, Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62. He also allegedly killed his aunt Amarjit Kaur, 58, at their apartment. Singh himself called 911 to report the shootings. He told the Cincinnati Enquirer: “I have no words. The trauma has been too much. It’s too hard to even think of all that has happened. My brain is not working.”
Police noted that Singh called for help from the neighbors as he was making the call to 911. The local Sikh Indian American community provided a lot of support to the widowed man after the shootings and told local media that at least two of the victims were active members of the temple.
Singh later fled to Connecticut; he was arrested there in August and brought back to Ohio, where he is being held in jail without bail.
His defense attorneys have asked that a “reasonable bond” be set, according to local media reports, but Judge Howard has denied the bond, owing to the seriousness of the crimes.
Singh faces the death penalty if convicted. His attorneys have asked that an interpreter fluent in Punjabi must be present at all hearings going forward. Howard granted the interpreter but expressed his irritation that Singh had asked for one so late in the proceedings, reported the Journal News.
In an affidavit attached to the motion from attorney John R. Bernans, who is part of the defense team, said that after the hearing, Singh met with attorneys to discuss the case.
“After the meeting, Mr. Singh pulled me aside and asked if I thought that bond would be granted or when the judge would decide to grant bond so that he could get out before trial and continue working in his trucking business,” Bernans said in the affidavit, as reported by the Journal News.
Such questions led the defense to question whether Singh understands court procedures or the consequences of the crimes he is charged with.
Howard said he wanted to prevent a “stupid technicality” from leading to a possible appeal if Singh were convicted. He also said all four defense team members must be present for all future court proceedings.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/36mINYN)
