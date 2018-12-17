UNITED NATIONS — Six veteran international diplomats have been honored with the Diwali "Power of One Award" for their work at the United Nations, which aims for "a more perfect, peaceful and secure world for all.”
The awards were presented Dec. 11 here at an event that also commemorated the issuance of Diwali stamps by the U.N. Postal Administration in October and by the U.S. Postal Service in 2016.
The chair of the Diwali Foundation USA, Indian American Ranju Batra, dedicated the ceremony to the late President George H.W. Bush, who died last month.
In promoting volunteerism, Bush had spoken of a "thousand points of light,” she recalled, which makes for "Diwali every day.”
Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Phuong Nga, who had earlier served as her country's permanent representative at the U.N., was among the awardees. The nation of Vietnam was also being honored for the detenté with the U.S. that was brought about by the late U.S. Senator John McCain in the aftermath of the war between the two countries.
As a navy pilot during the war, McCain was shot down while on a bombing mission and held a prisoner of war in North Vietnam.
The "open embrace" of McCain and Vietnam helped "usher in a better future bilaterally and regionally,” noted an announcement for the ceremony.
India's Permanent Representative Syed Akbaruddin, who termed the awards an "ode to diversity and multiculturalism,” said the work of the honorees reflected the U.N.'s collective determination to promote peace.
The awards were co-sponsored by 26 UN missions, the Observer of Palestine, and the International Atomic Energy Agency; the event was co-hosted by the missions of India, Belaraus, and Georgia, and the Diwali Foundation USA.
Belarus Permanent Representative Valentin Rybakov said that Diwali's spirit of peace and charity was in "lockstep with the ideals" of the U.N.
Thailand's U.S. Ambassador Virachai Plasai was honored for his leadership while he was at the UN of the Group of 77 that represents developing countries and is the largest bloc there.
The other awardees were Andrej Logar, the state secretary of Slovenia; former Permanent Representatives Catherine Boura of Greece; Agshin Mehdiyev of Azerbaijan; and Permanent Representative Mohamed Khaled Khiari of Tunisia.
A glaring omission from the list of recipients of the award – which honors former or "soon to be 'former' permanent representatives" – was Nikki Haley of the U.S. who will leave her post at the end of the year. She is the first Indian American to hold the post and to serve in the U.S. cabinet.
