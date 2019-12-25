Donald Trump, Jr. will be employing his newly released book, “Triggered,” to engage with Indian American audiences.
The oldest son of President Donald Trump, along with television star Kimberly Guilfoyle, is planning to embark on a multi-city book tour to engage with the Indian American community across the country in 2020, PTI quoted the national organizers as saying.
The book, “Triggered,” which is on the New York Times’ best-seller list, was released in November.
The organizers, per PTI, said that Trump Jr. is “greatly impressed by the electric reception that his father received at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Texas, in September and the book tour is being planned to build upon that in an election year.”
Several cities with a heavy Indian American population are being considered. Notable among them are New York, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley in California, Atlanta, Seattle, and Tampa and Miami in Florida, it said.
“All these events are being organized in association with prominent Indian American community leaders and organizations,” the agency quoted Al Mason, a New York-based advisor on global real estate investments and education institutions and the brain behind the outreach, as saying. “Trump Jr. today is a household name, followed and loved by millions every minute is spent fighting like a ‘true gladiator’ in the nation’s toughest political arena, defending and championing his father President Trump’s success, agenda and vision for America.”
Mason added that Trump Jr., who recently held a book event in Long Island, New York, exclusively for Indian Americans, has a great affection for the community.
“They (Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle) are my friends, and they genuinely respect and love the Indian American community. I am in it only to keep building and cementing stronger ties between the U.S. and India,” Mason said in response to a question, said PTI.
