San Ramon, California seems to be a mecca for Indian Americans and South Asian Americans vying for public office.
In addition to five South Asian candidates running for the city’s mayoral seat (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/34DcVPA), there are three Indian Americans seeking office for the San Ramon City Council.
Among the candidates in the city, all running for the District 3 seat, are Sameera Rajwade, Varun Kaushal and Sridhar Verose.
Activist Rajwade is a 21-year-old, non-binary, first-generation Indian American.
She moved to Windermere when she was 3, attended Coyote Creek Elementary School and Gale Ranch Middle School, and graduated from Dougherty Valley High School in 2017.
While attending American University, she worked as a political journalist.
“I realized I wanted to devote time to advocacy work, so for the past few years, I have been a community organizer in San Ramon and the Bay Area,” Rajwade said on her campaign site.
She boasts that she would be the first non-binary city council member ever elected in America.
“This is an honor and a reminder of how much I owe to Queer activists who have come before me. I would also be the youngest city council member ever elected in California,” she said.
Additionally, Rajwade claims to be one of the main organizers of the Black Lives Matter Protest in San Ramon this past June.
She said she decided to run after the march as the number of people who came out to protest is why she believes in San Ramon.
“As a community organizer, I understand how to listen and advocate for others. I am confident that my experience, excitement and energy will make me an effective City Council Member. It is time we reinvest in what makes San Ramon such a beautiful city,” she said. “I will fight for San Ramon families, our open spaces, and the wellness of our community.”
A more than 15-year professional in the information technology industry and an Indian immigrant to San Ramon, Kaushal said he is running for City Council to help shape the city into a more inclusive, just and fiscally sound community, according to a DanvilleSanRamon.com report.
"I am running because, just like the wonderful residents of the city of San Ramon, it is also my deepest desire and a shared vision to see this beautiful city we call our home, as strong, resilient and thriving with a robust local economy that is capable of catering to the diverse needs of its wonderful residents," Kaushal said in the report.
If elected to serve as a council member, Kaushal said his top five priorities will revolve around ensuring a balanced budget, working with law enforcement to maintain public safety, balancing sustainable development while preserving the city's open space and character, promoting inclusion and diversity throughout the community and increasing public engagement between the council and community, the report said.
Listing the budget as his first priority, Kaushal said that fiscal responsibility is paramount for any effective city government and proper budgeting can help offset economic downturns like the one currently felt throughout the country, it adds.
Kaushal also highlighted the celebration of diversity as vitally important aspects of a prosperous community, saying that his experiences growing up in India and living in California have helped cement in him the importance of inclusion.
Verose is the San Ramon Parks and Community Services commissioner. He has been a resident of San Ramon for the past 15 years and lives in the San Francisco East Bay city with his wife Sucharitha and two kids who attend San Ramon schools. He graduated with a master’s degree in software engineering from San Jose State University. He has been working in information technology for the past 25 years. He is currently working as senior manager of cloud operations at Opentext Inc.
Verose has always been deeply involved in his community, his bio notes.
He is also a liaison to the Library Committee, Facilities Committee, Field Users Committee, and participates in advisory committee interview panels.
Since he moved to San Ramon, he has dedicated all of his time outside of work to public service and advocating for just social policies and programs in San Ramon and is committed to enhancing the quality of life for all residents, the bio notes.
The election is Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.