A clerk who was shot and killed during an apparent gas station robbery in south Alabama July 24 has been identified by the Pike County coroner’s office as 30-year-old Indian American Neil Purush Kumar.
A spokesperson for Troy University confirmed Kumar, 30, was a graduate student assistant pursuing his master’s degree in computer science, WSFA12 reported.
Leon Terrell Flowers, 23, of Troy, was arrested July 27 and is charged with capital murder and robbery, according to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, WTVY reported.
“The Troy University community is shocked and saddened by this act of violence and we extend our deepest condolences to Neil’s family and friends,” said university spokesman Clifton Lusk Sr. “The Office of International Programs has been in contact with his family and is offering support and assistance.”
"He was a very happy person…smiled all the time, bright student as well," Dr. Bill Zhong, chair of the Computer Science Department at Troy University, said, according to the WTVY report.
Kumar was working at the Gulf Gas Station on Highway 10 in Brundidge as a part-time employee, according to the media outlet.
Police Chief Moses Davenport told WTVY that, upon requesting the public for help, “Our phones were constantly ringing.”
The victim was shot at nearly point-blank range, the report said.
Making the crime even bolder, the murder happened just a block from the Brundidge Police Department, WSFA12 said.
The evidence shows the shooter went into the gas station around 6 a.m. and demanded money. He then went behind the counter, shot the clerk at close range, then took off with an unknown amount of cash, according to the report.
Flowers is well known by area law enforcement and has an extensive rap sheet. In 2015, he was charged with felony murder in the shooting of 19-year-old Mantrell Jordan. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, according to the WTVY report.
According to Pike County District Attorney Thomas Anderson, he has four felony convictions. He was previously charged with felony murder, but pleaded down to manslaughter in that case, the report said.
