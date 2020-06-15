The Trump Administration is expected to suspend the H-1B visa program due to a record level of unemployment in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“In the administration of our nation’s immigration system, we must be mindful of the impact of foreign workers on the United States labor market, particularly in an environment of high domestic unemployment and depressed demand for labor,” the president had said in an April 22 proclamation, which largely barred foreign workers from entering the U.S. Trump has repeatedly stated his aim of ensuring Americans get jobs first as the economy begins its revival.
Indian American attorney Cyrus Mehta tweeted June 11: “Trump is expected to take drastic action like suspending H-1B visas entries and scrapping H-4 work authorization, long cherished by xenophobes in his administration, under the big lie of speeding economic recovery during the pandemic crisis.”
Four Republican senators — Tom Cotton of Arkansas; Ted Cruz of Texas; Charles Grassley of Iowa; and Josh Hawley of Missouri — wrote to Trump May 7 to suspend all guest worker programs for a minimum of 60 days. The senators asked the president to suspend the H-1B program and the Optional Practical Training program — used by international graduate students to work for a period of up to 24 months post-graduation — for at least one year, and suspend the EB-5 program indefinitely.
But on May 27, nine Republican senators wrote to Trump to ask him not to place restrictions on guest worker programs, stating that such workers, especially those engaged in seasonal agriculture, were essential to the nation’s post-pandemic development.
“American businesses that rely on help from these visa programs should not be forced to close without serious consideration,” they wrote. “Guest workers are needed to boost American business, not take American jobs.”
The senators included: Lindsey Graham of South Carolina; John Cornyn of Texas; Mike Crapo and Jim Risch of Idaho; Todd Young of Indiana; Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska; and James Lankford of Oklahoma.
The proposed suspension, which has not yet been formally announced by the White House, could extend into the government’s new fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1, when many new visas are typically issued, reported The Wall Street Journal, citing comments from Trump Administration officials. The move could bar any new H-1B holder outside the country from coming to work until the suspension is lifted, though visa holders already in the country are unlikely to be affected, reported the newspaper.
Indians take up the bulk of H-1B visas – more than 70 percent.
The COVID pandemic took its toll on the U.S. economy in mid-March, when thousands of companies laid off workers as states implemented shelter-in-place orders, mandating people to remain in their homes. Job losses peaked in mid-May, as more than 36 million people filed for unemployment. Unemployment rates reached a high of 16.4 percent, levels not seen since the Great Depression.
Technology jobs, however, count for a tiny fraction of unemployment rates. The U.S. Labor Department reported 112,000 tech jobs were lost in April. Tech start-ups laid off 56,000 employees overall.
The National Foundation of American Policy analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data to conclude that unemployment for computer occupation was not affected by the COVID pandemic. The unemployment rate for individuals in computer occupations declined from 3 percent in January to 2.8 percent in April. It fell again to 2.5 percent in May.
“New immigration restrictions based on a claim that computer occupations have been unduly harmed by the economic fallout from the coronavirus would be without a factual foundation,” said NFAP in a statement. “The data raises significant questions about the Trump Administration’s using the unemployment rate for computer professionals to justify the new restrictions on H-1B visa holders and international students working on OPT,” stated the organization.
There are currently over 639,000 active job vacancy postings advertised online for jobs in common computer occupations, including those most common to H-1B visa holders, according to Emsi Job Posting Analytics, as reported by NFAP. Over 260,000 active job vacancy postings are advertised online for software developers.
The National Association of Software and Service Companies — NASSCOM — a trade organization for the Indian tech industry, is seeking to exempt skilled Indian workers from the proposed restrictions, arguing that such workers are necessary to the resurgence of the American economy, and also play a pivotal role in stemming the spread of the pandemic.
“Without their continued contributions, the economic pain would worsen, industry would slow, and the timeline for treatment and cure would lengthen, said NASSCOM in a statement.
