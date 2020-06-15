President Donald Trump walks off Marine One at the White House June 14 after spending the weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey. The Trump Administration’s proposed H-1B visa program suspension could extend into the government’s new fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1. Visa holders already in the country are unlikely to be affected. Indian American attorney Cyrus Mehta tweeted: “Trump is expected to take drastic action like suspending H-1B visas entries and scrapping H-4 work authorization…under the big lie of speeding economic recovery during the pandemic crisis.” (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)