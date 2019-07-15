The White House is scheduled to post a rule July 16 into the Federal Register that would ban asylum for most people arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. The proposed rule states that people travelling through another country before arriving at the border must apply for asylum in that country. Indian American Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted that the administration’s new policy is “deliberately cruel.” In 2018, an estimated 9,000 Indians arrived on the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum. Pictured above is a file photo of Buta Singh, a Punjabi asylum seeker, with his sister Davinder Kaur and her son, Sahibjot Singh, at her home in Kent, Washington, on Jan. 11, 2017. (Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images)